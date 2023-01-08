Saturday, December 10th, a little less than a month ago is a day sophomore Brennan Johnson won't soon forget.

The All-Region 5C Defensive Player of the Year became a state champion on this day. To say it was special for this young man would be an understatement. Not only did the young linebacker have an interception in the win but he got to celebrate with family both literally and figuratively

If you didn't know, his father is head coach Loren Johnson and Virginia Tech commit, defensive back Braylon Johnson, his brother. Then there are his brothers on the field... his teammates. The emotion of winning with his family overtaking the young man during the post-game presser. "A sigh of relief, a dream to do it with family... my dad and all my brothers (teammates)".