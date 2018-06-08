If the Potomac Panthers had any pregame jitters before Friday afternoon’s Class 5 state semifinal game with Freedom (South Riding), they sure didn’t show up once they hit the field.

Potomac used a relentless offensive attack and a complete-game effort from pitcher Blake Gatewood to cruise to a 7-0 win over Freedom at Glen Allen High School.

The Panthers (22-4) will try for their first state championship since 1988 when they square off with Prince George on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at Deep Run High School.

Gatewood—who was making his first start of the season—performed as though he was Potomac’s staff ace. The senior right-hander gave Freedom (22-5) fits for most of the game, mixing a fastball and a changeup to hold the Eagles to just four hits. He struck out just two batters, but walked none.

Freedom’s best chance to do damage came in the bottom of the second, when they loaded the bases with two outs. Gatewood would get Drew Caroline to ground out, however, ending the threat.

Potomac steadily built its advantage, getting RBI singles by Matt Celio in the second and Josue Cumba in the fourth, respectively, to go up 2-0.

Brody Mack and Brandon Grigsby each added sacrifice flies for the Panthers in the fifth, pushing their lead to 4-0.

In the sixth, TJ Reney delivered a two-run single to make it 6-0. Ben Cleveland, who had singled two batters prior to Reney, ultimately came around to score on a wild pitch for the final margin.

Freedom had a 12-game winning streak snapped with the loss.

In Friday morning’s semifinal, Prince George avenged a loss in the Region 5B championship game by taking down Deep Run 7-3.

Prince George (20-3) got a team-effort on the mound from Hunter Carden and Johnny Walton to earn its first-ever state championship game berth.

Carden went 4 1/3 innings, allowing just one run on four hits while striking out six. Walton then pitched the last 2 2/3 innings, surviving a sixth-inning rally by Deep Run to get the victory.

Jacob Farrar’s sacrifice fly and Evan Kozen’s RBI double put the Royals up 2-0 in the top of the first. They added to their lead with RBI singles by Quincy Sippio (second inning), Brandon Hatcher and Shane Cooper (both in the sixth) to take a commanding 5-1 advantage before the Wildcats (14-10) briefly threatened in their half of the sixth with a pair of runs.