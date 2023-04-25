Northwestern graduate transfer Robbie Beran has announced that he will play his final season in Blacksburg. The 6-9, 215-pounder played four years for the Wildcats, and will add Virginia Tech to his resume before his college career concludes.

Beran is a Richmond native who played his high school ball at the Collegiate School. A Rivals150 player in the Class of 2019, he picked NU over Boston College, Georgia Tech, Wisconsin, and Xavier, along with VT (where he took an official visit in Fall 2018 shortly before his commitment to Northwestern). The No. 107 overall prospect and No. 19 power forward in that class, he proved to be a starter for multiple years, and was at least a part-time starter in every season he was in Chicago. Beran is a 36.1% three-point shooter in his time in college, and while he had a rough go from the two-point region this Fall, with a success rate under 40%, he was a good finisher as a sophomore and junior. With a solid supporting cast at Virginia Tech - which has gone from a program with a number of question marks to one that looks nearly complete very quickly - he is hopeful that a strong season could see him earn NBA looks. The Hokies' roster looks like this after Beran's addition:

2023-24 eligibility Fr. So. Jr. Sr. Brandon Rechsteiner* John Camden Camden Johnson, W Robbie Beran Patrick Wessler Owen Dawyot*, W Sean Pedulla Hunter Cattoor Jaydon Young* MJ Collins*

Lynn Kidd*

Tyler Nickel* Mekhi Long

Rodney Rice* Mylyjeal Poteat* Michael Ward*, W

It is a senior-heavy group, with Hunter Cattoor the lone member of that quintet who began his college career in Blacksburg. Mekhi Long is a fellow incoming transfer (he'll arrive from Old Dominion), while Lynn Kidd and Mylyjeal Poteat have two and one seasons, respectively, with the Hokies already completed. The Hokies are at a full 13-scholarship roster, and do not have room to add more players on scholarship unless there are departures from the current group.