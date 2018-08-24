After weeks of training camps in the draining August heat, the High School Football regular season officially kicks off on Friday. With the start of the 2018 season comes new hope for several schools who missed the playoffs last year, and a determination for continued success of those teams coming off playoff seasons last year. We’ll give you our 10 Games to See below, and even though we number them, let's quickly point out that they are not listed in order of best to worst . . .



1. William Fleming at Heritage-Lynchburg:

Jabari Blake and the Pioneers look to get off on the right foot against William Fleming Bob Lanum (BobLimages.com)

William Fleming has a new head football coach in Jamar Lovelace, who comes over from E.C. Glass. Last fall, Fleming finished 0-10. However, there is hope to be found in that winless season, as three of the defeats were by seven points or fewer, including a 14-13 home loss to Spotswood. Heritage is coming off a heartbreaking end to 2017 when it lost to Hopewell in the class 3 state championship. Losing a state championship is difficult enough on its own, but the Pioneers must also replace record-setting running back Elijah Davis, now at ODU. Luckily, the defense returns several starters, headed up by All-State linebacker Vonte Pannell. Quarterback Jabari Blake is a threat to run and pass and is the biggest weapon this offense has to offer. The senior has loads of potential, and is getting looks from schools such as Georgia and Virginia Tech. This is about as difficult of a matchup for William Fleming to draw in week one, but don’t expect Fleming to get blown out this week. The Pioneers are one of the premier teams in the region, but Fleming’s new culture under Coach Lovelace could be fun to watch. Prediction: Heritage 28 – William Fleming 17



2. Lord Botetourt at Harrisonburg:

Lord Botetourt opens the season ranked No. 1 in Class 3. The Cavaliers had an impressive season last year, going 11–3, but ultimately falling short in the regional championship at the hands of Staunton River. They are massive up front in the trenches, anchored by Virginia Tech commit Jesse Hanson. Running behind that impressive offensive line is running back Hunter Rice. The sophomore is a load and ran for 1879 yards and 23TD's on 310 carries on his way to 2nd Team All-State honors as a freshman. The Cavaliers are loaded. Harrisonburg, without QB A.C. White (now playing at ODU), will depend even more on their stud running back Marcus Robinson-Jenkins. The senior rushed for 1,384 yards on 130 carries and also notched 556 receiving yards on 21 catches last season. He scored a district leading 24 touchdowns on the year, with 17 of them rushing. Harrisonburg will need a special performance out of this young man, as the offense begins to take on a new identity. With this unit in a transition, and the Cavaliers charging into this season with talent across the board, I expect Lord Botetourt to come away with the win in Week 1. Prediction: Lord Botetourt 35 – Harrisonburg 20



3. Giles at Blacksurg:

UVA commit Tiquest Terry aims to make a splash in the opener for Blacksburg Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

As life after Cole Beck begins for the Bruins, Tiquest Terry becomes the main face of this Blacksburg offense. The senior is a game-breaker as he found the end zone 15 times last year, 11 on receptions and four more times on kick/punt returns. The Bruins also have a new head coach in Eddie Sloss, who comes over from Carroll County. Giles lost their do-it-all playmaker in Ryan Beidleman, who ran for 2,563 yards and 37 touchdowns on offense to go with 20 career interceptions on defense. However, Kip Green's return from injury will make them strong in the trenches. These two teams share something in common with both graduating star playmakers, but I believe Blacksburg is better equipped for success in the 2018 regular season. The Bruins have an athletic defense in addition to a promising pass game that should take care of Giles in Week 1, at home. Prediciton: Blacksburg 26 – Giles 12



4. Amherst County at Salem:

On the surface, this seems like a blowout. Salem has won three consecutive state titles and they bring back a veteran quarterback in Jack Gladden along with some valuable parts along the line of scrimmage in tight end/defensive end Avery Close, defensive lineman Van Richardson, and lineman Da'Jon Cardwell. However, Amherst did beat Salem in the opener two years ago. The Lancers have changed coaches twice this off-season, going from Trevor Porter to Jeff Crews following Cecil Phillips' decision to take a job in Georgia. Despite the lack of committal at the head coaching position, the Lancers have tailback Frank Ross returning. The senior ran for more than 2,400 yards and 28 touchdowns last season, on his way to a 2nd Team All-State place. His presence alone can allow the Lancers to compete. But beating Salem? That may be another story. Prediction: Salem 30 – Amherst County 14



5. E.C. Glass at Charlottesville:

Sabias Folley will try to lead Charlottesville past E.C. Glass in a pivotal opener for both teams Twitter

E.C. Glass had the best record (8–4) it has had in nearly twenty years, after winning a playoff game last season. The Hilltoppers boast an experienced group with 16 returning starters and two especially strong lines. The Hilltoppers are looking to build off last season’s success but will be doing so without former starting quarterback Matt MacCallum, as DreSean Kendrick will take the reins over at the quarterback position. He will likely be handing the ball off a good deal to running back Ty Foster. Charlottesville is coming off a strong season themselves and will bring back senior running back Sabias Folley who rushed for 1,226 yards and 25 touchdowns last season. Charlottesville lost to E.C. Glass by one point in last year’s season opener and is aiming for revenge this season. Prediction: E.C. Glass 21 – Charlottesville 14



6. Glenvar at Galax:

Glenvar went 12–2 last season, advancing all the way to the regional championship, where it lost to Appomattox. The Highlanders have a giant hole to fill in the offense after graduating running back Jack Leonard, who led the entire Roanoke area in rushing last season. The Highlanders will look to lean on the defense, which is led by Maxx Philpott, the defensive linemen who set a school record with 27 tackles for loss last season. Galax also has a big name to replace, as they graduated Dougie Peoples, who ran for 1,634 yards last season. There are other pieces needing to be replaced on this roster, as well, but this is a program that re-loads. Similar to Glenvar, the Maroon Tide will lean on a defensive star to propel this team. Kolby Barnes had 80 solo tackles as a freshman last season, making 2nd Team All-State. This could be a close matchup, but I believe Glenvar is the better team, coming off an encouraging showing against fellow Class 2 contender Graham, heading into Week 1 and will get a difficult road win. Regardless, these are two teams we look to still be highlighting in late November, possibly even rolling December. Prediction: Glenvar 20 – Galax 14



7. William Byrd at Cave Spring:

season. On top of that, this will be Jeff Highfill’s last season as head coach after coaching 1,000-plus games in both football and soccer combined for William Byrd. The Terriers also have five senior captains, s this is an experienced group following up their 9–2 season last year. The Terriers will, however, be replacing Larry Basham at running back, who had 122 career touchdowns at William Byrd. Sam Dantzler will replace him. Cave Spring had an interesting season last year. The Knights made the playoffs despite going 2–8. While that doesn’t seem like much to build off, the Knights do get star running back Zach Bowling back this season, after he missed last season with a knee injury. The Knights should rely heavily on him, as quarterback Jacob Knight continues to learn his way at the position. He threw for 10 touchdowns and 17 interceptions last season. Prediction: William Byrd 35 – Cave Spring 17



8. East Rockingham at Spotswood:

J'Wan Evans is the focal point in the ground game for a very potent East Rockingham offense Michael Smith (3019photography.com)

East Rockingham opens the season ranked #4 in Class 2. A huge reason for that ranking is J'Wan Evans. The senior rushed for 1,872 yards on 242 carries and 16 touchdowns in 2017. All-State receiver Darrias Brown caught 51 balls and is back for senior quarterback Dylan Williams, who efficiently completed 71% of his passes a season ago. Spotswood has to replace sack master Drake Tomasi, whose 24 sacks last season and 39 career sacks were school records. The Trailblazers are, however, coming off an 8–4 season that saw them win a playoff game. In many ways, they’re flying under the radar. This one has the makings for a lot of points to be put up on the board, and even though the Eagles have plenty of seasoned weapons, don’t be stunned for a mild upset here. The Blazers have some players with something to prove, one of them being RB/LB Brennan Brown, who’ll be a focal point of a revamped offense as he ran for 1215 yards on 166 carries and a team-high 13 touchdowns last season, plus makes an impact on the defensive side of the ball. Prediction: Spotswood 35 – East Rockingham 28



9. Clarke County at Dominion:

Kyle Baylor is one of the main threats offensively for Clarke County Elk Baiter

Clarke County won this matchup last year in what was viewed as a bit of an upset. Peyton Rutherford rushed for 2,131 yards and 31 touchdowns for Clarke last season. Senior Kyle Baylor is another viable weapon for this team on both sides of the ball. The 2nd Team All-State player last season racked in seven interceptions as a defensive back and 14 receiving touchdowns. Dominion has to replace some firepower on offense, but Jimmy Christ in the trenches gives them one of the state's top recruits from the Class of 2020. His presence alone makes the line one of the strongest in the state. Look for this to be a great battle in the trenches. The real key could be a matter of how well the Titans stop the running game of Clarke with Baylor and Rutherford to force them to go to the air on third down. Prediction: Clarke County 25 – Dominion 21



10. Liberty Christian at GW-Danville: