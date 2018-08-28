Roanoke Week One Recap The first week of High School Football has officially wrapped up, and while most of the results were as expected, there was a surprise or two:



HERITAGE-LYNCHBURG 43, WILLIAM FLEMING 7:

Jabari Blake and the Pioneers Bob Lanum (BobLimages.com)

Heritage took control of this game from the very start, taking little time to show that it is in its usual, elite form. Friday started a new chapter for Heritage with the Pioneers no longer having Elijah Davis – who is now at ODU. The new face of this offense – quarterback Jabari Blake – looks to be very productive, already this season. However, it was the running game that got the job done for the Heritage. The Pioneers scored five rushing touchdowns, while Blake marched the team down the field to set these scores up with 232 yards passing. Fleming came into this matchup with much optimism surrounding new head coach Jamar Lovelace, who came over from another Lynchburg school – E.C. Glass. The Lovelace era didn’t begin the way Fleming would have liked, after being blown out by Heritage. However, Heritage is one of the top teams in the state – a real contender for the state title. After the barrage of Heritage scores, Lovelace moved quarterback Deaquan Nichols to wide receiver and subbed in sophomore Elijah Davis at quarterback. This move ended up producing the Colonels one touchdown of the game on a 24-yard pass from Davis to Nichols.



LORD BOTETOURT 47, HARRISONBURG 19:

Lord Botetourt opened this non-district game up with a 33–0 lead at halftime. The defense was particularly special for the Cavaliers, as they did not allow a Harrisonburg touchdown until the third quarter of this game and created a lot of takeaways that resulted in scores, including a safety to start the game and a pick-six. Hunter Rice was huge in this game, as he recorded the safety to open the game, and ran for 149 yards and two touchdowns. The Cavaliers will hope to continue their hot start against another hot team – Blacksburg – next week while Harrisonburg will search for its first win next week against Handley.



BLACKSBURG 50, GILES 7:

UVA commit Tiquest Terry dazzled, to no surprise, as Blacksburg won its opener vs. Giles Stacy Ramsey

Following suit with Lord Botetourt and Heritage, Blacksburg took care of business in dominant fashion against Giles. However, it wasn’t as pretty as the scoreboard showed. The Bruins had an 80-yard punt return for a touchdown by Tiquest Terry taken back due to a penalty and were only able to garner Terry two touches from the line of scrimmage. Despite the lack of touches, Terry still had 57 yards receiving, 77 yards rushing, and three touchdowns – one rushing, one receiving, and one kick-return touchdown. Giles is a young team and outmatched by Blacksburg. The Spartans still were able to out-gain the Bruins in rushing yards, however, they did not complete a pass. Blacksburg will look to play a more well-rounded game against Lord Botetourt, next week, to remain undefeated.



SALEM 49, AMHERST COUNTY 14:

Three-time defending state champs Salem looked in mid-season form against Amherst County. That’s a step up from where the Spartans were last year when they trailed the Lancers 24–13 at the half. Amherst County still found ways to keep this one relatively close, as they only trailed by two touchdowns with under a minute left in the second quarter. However, the Spartans scored to close the half, and pulled away in the third quarter. Senior quarterback for Salem, Jack Gladden, had a quality performance with 145 yards passing, two touchdowns and an interception. Where the Spartans dominated was in the run game, where they totaled 325 yards rushing, led by junior running back Isaiah Persinger with 150 yards and a touchdown. The Salem defense also got a pair of interceptions, and given that their secondary graduated some key figures from a year ago in Viante Tucker, Nick Wade and Joseph Quinn, that's an excellent sign for Stephen Magenbauer and company as they go into game two, with a showdown at Dinwiddie in early September looming.



GLENVAR 28, GALAX 24:

While it was a road game, Glenvar came out and handled business for the second straight year against Galax. Galax had trouble protecting the football at times which turned into points for Glenvar. This and the running attack for Glenvar helped seal the deal. Brady Loder was the main bellcow for Glenvar in this one, rushing for 153 yards on 29 carries. Statistically though, this game was razor close as the final score indicated. The Highlanders outgained Galax only 424-410 on the night. Penalties - 10 in fact - hurt Galax. But Coach Mark Dixon has to be encouraged that their offense is showing more diversity than in past years as the Tide threw for 261 yards to go with 149 yards rushing. Glenvar also displayed balance on offense with QB Landry Gerbers completing 12 of 18 passes for 239 yards and no interceptions while connecting with Justice Forster for a key 71-yard touchdown in the third period.



WILLIAM BYRD 42, CAVE SPRING 14:

It was a monumental season opener for William Byrd, considering this will be the last season that 38-year head coach Jeff Highfill will coach the Terriers. Highfill’s final season started strong as the Terriers out-classed Cave Spring behind senior quarterback Samuel Dantzler’s impressive night. The two-way star amassed 260 total yards and made an impact on defense with an interception. As for Cave Spring, they looked to be in striking distance in the first half when quarterback Jacob Knight hooked up with Jaquan Rivers for a 21-yard touchdown to make the game a one-possession game. However, the Terriers scored quickly and often, and held the Knights to several three-and-outs. William Byrd will aim for another win against Hidden Valley next week. Cave Spring has some potential on offense, but the Knights still have to figure some things out defensively to be able to knock off one of the upper echelon teams on their schedule. Meanwhile, William Byrd showed that they can still be productive offensively in life after record-setting running back Larry Basham. They may not be considered a top team in Class 4 at the moment, but if they continue to improve, this team will be a tough out come playoff time.



CHRISTIANSBURG 14, FLOYD COUNTY 12 (OT):

Arguably, the most exciting game of week one between Christiansburg and Floyd County. A season ago, the Blue Demons went 0–10, and entering 2018, head coach Alex Wilkens had yet to win a game as head coach at Christiansburg. He finally got that first win, and in extremely dramatic fashion. With under 2 minutes left in regulation, the Blue Demons trailed 6–0, and Wilkens made a bold move to put sophomore M.J. Hunter in at quarterback. In six plays, he led Christiansburg down the field to tie the game 6–6, but missed the potential game-winning PAT. The game went to overtime, and Floyd County scored first, but came up short on their two-point conversion attempt. With the ball back in the hands of Christiansburg, the Blue Demons were without their starting running back, who was ejected on an earlier play for unsportsmanlike conduct. Yet, Hunter and backup running back Maston Stanley led the Blue Demons down the field to score on a fourth down rush attempt from Stanley. With the game tied at 12, Christiansburg once again needed a PAT to win.



JEFFERSON FOREST 62, STAUNTON RIVER 7:

Jefferson Forest blew out Staunton River in the first game of the season, and it was large in part due to its staunch defense. The Cavaliers were able to force two turnovers on downs and two interceptions. While the defense did not allow a single score all day, the offense scored whenever it wanted to, collecting 597 total yards along the way. It would seem as though there would be nothing to work on heading into Week 2, but the Cavaliers did get flagged 11 times for 90 yards. Their discipline will need to improve before they take on Magna Vista on the road. Clearly this is not the same Staunton River juggernaut observers have come to know in recent years. Fans are going to need to be patient with literally a brand new starting 11 on both sides of the ball and look for improvement to be made as this team goes along.



GW-DANVILLE 48, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 14:

Offense was in full effect in Danville as the Eagles demolished Liberty Christian. The Eagles had nearly 500 yards of offense, and quarterback Carlos Poole ran for three touchdowns. The defense was clicking throughout this game as well, as it forced three interceptions and held Liberty to just two scores. With the weaponry head coach Nick Anderson has, GW-Danville's offense is going to be hard for any defense to stop. It's going to take an opponent forcing multiple turnovers to keep them from putting up big numbers both in terms of yardage and points on a regular basis.



DOMINION 25, CLARKE COUNTY 14:

Jimmy Christ and the Titans did a better job controlling the line of scrimmage in this year's meeting with Clarke County than in 2017 Twitter / Submitted Photo