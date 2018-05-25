Spotsylvania baseball coach Travis Payne has gotten used to seeing two things above all else from his team this season.

The first thing is watching his Knights jump on opposing teams for early runs, forcing them to try and play catch up.

Second, but not least of all, is the sight of senior pitcher Jon Rivard confounding opposing hitters.

Friday night, the Knights stayed true to form.

Rivard held visiting Manassas Park to four hits over six strong innings, and the Spotsylvania offense scored a trio of first-inning runs to set the tone in a 5-1 Region 3B quarterfinal victory.

“We did what we typically do, which is jump on teams early,” Payne said. “We like to do that, and early in the game we simply put the ball in play and didn’t try to do too much.”

Shortstop Trevor Croson singled off Manassas Park starter Kyle Petak with one out in the bottom of the first inning to kickstart the Spotsylvania onslaught. After stealing second base, he would come around to score the game’s first run on an RBI bloop single by first baseman Max Harper.

Rivard was the next batter, and he drove a triple up the alley in right-center field that scored Harper all the way from first.

Third baseman Eugene Snyder punctuated the outburst by pulling a single through the left side of the infield that plated Rivard.

The early 3-0 advantage was more than enough for Rivard to work with. He struck out eight, walked one and was seriously threatened just once, when Manassas Park catcher Cecil Bruce lined an RBI double off the glove of Harper and down the right field line to pull the Cougars within two at 3-1 with no outs in the sixth. He calmly responded by inducing a popout, a strikeout and a groundout to retire the side.

“Jon is our workhorse,” Payne said of Rivard, now 7-1 on the season. “He put the team on his back tonight and kept us ahead because we really didn’t hit the ball well after the first inning.”

Snyder came on in the seventh to finish the proceedings, striking out the side in order.

Croson, Harper and second baseman Dale Roop each had two hits to lead the Knights’ offense. Croson’s sixth-inning double scored Ethan Gallihugh to provide the game’s final margin.

Top-seeded Spotsylvania (17-4) will now host No. 5 seed William Monroe (12-7) in Tuesday’s Region 3B semifinals. The Green Dragons—who beat No. 4 seed Thomas Jefferson (Richmond) 26-0 in their quarterfinal game on Friday night—split a pair of meetings with the Knights during the regular season.