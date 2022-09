Fletcher Westphal is emerging as a name to know for Georgia in 2024.

The Rivals250 offensive tackle from Virginia visited Athens this spring and returned over the summer. When the clock struck midnight on Sept. 1, the Bulldog staff made sure to reach out to Westphal.

The massive lineman saw the Bulldogs in person again when they battled Oregon in Mercedes-Benz Stadium to kick off the season. The 49-3 victory resonated with Westphal.

"UGA overpowered and outskilled Oregon," Westphal said. "I don't think anyone would dispute that."