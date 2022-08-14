 Rivals250 OT Fletcher Westphal planning on getting another look at the Arkansas Razorbacks when they play South Carolina
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-14 17:06:01 -0500') }} football

Rivals250 OL Fletcher Westphal plans on getting another look at Arkansas

Alex Trader
Recruiting Analyst
@TraderRivals

As the hunt for another member of the '23 class rages on, Rivals250 offensive tackle Fletcher Westphal has emerged as a key target for the Razorbacks in 2024.

Standing 6-foot-8, 330-pounds, Westphal would be a massive addition for any program, in both the literal and figurative meanings of the word. That notion doesn't appear to be lost on the Arkansas staff, either, as Westphal says he's remained in contact with offensive line coach Cody Kennedy since picking up his offer in April.

"I saw Coach Kennedy at a mega camp in June," Westphal said. "He watched me in action and gave me some pointers. I check in with him every couple weeks."

That camp was just one of many for the Leesburg, Va. (Tuscarora), product too, as he said he was able to see Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, SMU, South Carolina, Stanford, TCU, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Washington over recent months.

