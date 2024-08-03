Class of 2025 four-star offensive lineman Jaylen Gilchrist has made his decision. The Rivals250 prospect out of Salem High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia announced his commitment to Maryland on Saturday.

On July 11, Gilchrist released a top-three of Maryland, South Carolina and Georgia. He took official visits to each school, checking out the Gamecocks during the weekend of May 31, making the trip to see the Bulldogs during the weekend of June 14, and finally spending time with the Terrapins during the weekend of June 21.

For quite a while in his recruitment, the intel indicated that South Carolina was his leader. However, Maryland made a late push and really gained momentum down the stretch. As Saturday approached, it appeared to still be a close battle between Maryland and South Carolina, but the Terrapins ultimately won out.

He will play his college ball under head coach Mike Locksley, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, offensive line coach Brian Braswell and the rest of the Maryland staff.