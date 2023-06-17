With both the Elite 11 Finals and the OT7 national 7-on-7 finals taking place this week in Redondo Beach and Huntington Beach, a wave of top prospects from around the country were in the Los Angeles area and a number of those chose to swing by USC for unofficial visits.

That included 2024 four-star Rivals250 linebacker Chris Cole, from Salem, Virginia, who was so impressed by his first Trojans visit that he says he now wants to come back for an official visit in the fall.

"It was great. I was able to meet the head coach and the strength staff and also coach [Brian] Odom too. I just really enjoyed it. I really loved how they had like a one-on-one plan for me. And then also just education-wise too, you get a great education and also play some good football," Cole told TrojanSports.com.

"... I plan to take an OV during the fall too. I'm really, really interested in them too."