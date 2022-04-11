Rivals150 LB Kristopher Jones is hearing the most from four schools
One of the top ranked recruits in the class of 2024, Virginia linebacker Kristopher Jones currently sits as the No. 109 prospect in the entire country for his recruiting class.
The 6-foot-2, 213-pound outside linebacker prospect spoke with Rivals.com’s Richard Schnyderite to offer the latest update on his recruitment.
“I think recruiting is going really well for me right now,” Jones told Nittany Nation. “The other schools that I hear from the most are probably Virginia, Penn State, Virginia Tech, and Arizona State.”
