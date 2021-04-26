With 11 verbal commitments in the class of 2022 and only limited spots remaining, Rutgers Football has started to shift some of their focus towards the class of 2023 with some recent offers to recruits in the top 100.

One of those new offers was sent out to tight end Mathias Barnwell out of Riverbend High School down in Virginia and he spoke with us at The Knight Report about his interest in the Scarlet Knights.

