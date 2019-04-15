CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

🏈🎥 3 WHO EARNED THEIR STRIPES: @RivalsFriedman and @RealDaveBerry break down three prospects at the @RivalsCamp in Washington, D.C. who performed well 🏈🎥 pic.twitter.com/ATY8o8l0Vt — Rivals (@Rivals) April 14, 2019

ALDIE, Va. – The Washington D.C. edition of the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas is in the books. After evaluating the talent on hand on Sunday, the Friedman Awards have been doled out. MORE RCS DC: Thoughts from the sideline | Prospects that earned their stripes | Teams that should be pleased

*****

BLACK BELT

Bryan Bresee

This award goes to the player that had excellent hand technique and used their hands like weapons. Five-star Bryan Bresee had really fast hands and used them to quickly knock the arms of offensive linemen off of him, giving him an easy path to the quarterback. Bresee got a lot of attention on Sunday and he backed it up by winning the MVP award and getting invited to the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas. MORE BRESEE: Is he headed to Clemson? Honorable mention: Defensive tackle Jahmeer Carter has been committed to Virginia since July and he’s done a great job reshaping his body and getting more explosive at the snap. He’s always shown a variety of hand techniques and now he has the speed to present some big problems for offensive linemen. On the other side of the ball, Wake Forest offensive line commit Luke Petitbon did a good job of consistently setting and resetting his hands while mirroring the defensive lineman. That was a big reason why he kept the defensive lineman in front of him on nearly every rep.

*****

FUTURE PHENOM

Shawn Murphy

There were a lot of freshmen at the camp on Sunday that have Power Five offers or will in the near future. One underclassman that the recruiting world should get familiar with is Shawn Murphy. Virginia, Virginia Tech and Penn State have already offered this tall, long 2022 linebacker. He flies around the field and already has a pretty good feel for defending in the open field. Murphy’s offer sheet will get longer soon enough. Honorable mention: Coincidentally, another freshman linebacker that will get a ton of attention is Jaishawn Barham. This well-rounded linebacker is already 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, and has no problem dropping into coverage or rushing the passer. Barham is closing in on 10 offers, with Florida, Iowa, Maryland, Penn State, Texas A&M and others already in the mix.

*****

HELLO WORLD

Kevin Kalonji

This award goes to the prospect you’ve never heard of but your favorite college team probably wants him so you will too. Meet Kevin Kalonji, the 6-foot-4, 315-pound defensive lineman from Congo. He has never played a down of football but already holds offers from Virginia, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, Arizona, Oregon, Florida, Maryland, Tennessee and Oklahoma. A rugby player for the last four years, Kalonji arrived in the Washington D.C. area about seven months ago. Honorable mention: Tight end Matt Hibner surprised some people on Sunday. He consistently got open against some of the best linebackers at the camp and made some pretty tough catches. Quarterbacks loved getting paired up with him because Hibner’s length helped him come down with nearly every pass thrown his way. Colleges with a need for a good receiving tight end will start taking a closer look at him.

*****

RAISED STOCK

Golden Achumba

There were plenty of players that could have won this award but the player that raised his stock the most was Penn State offensive line commit Golden Achumba. He has come a long way over the last year, reshaping his body and getting much stronger. Achumba played with a ton of energy and was dominant at times, even though he didn’t win all of his reps. Penn State is getting a good one that should start for a couple seasons on the interior of the offensive line. Honorable mention: Two other Penn State commits were up for this award in linebackers Curtis Jacobs and Reuben Adams. Jacobs is already a four-star but he has filled out his frame well while keeping his speed in the open field. Adams isn’t close to a finished product but he had a lot of success on Sunday using his agility and ability to quickly reset. Offensive lineman Dwayne Allick has the frame of a guard but skills to play anywhere on the offensive line. Wide receiver KeAndre Lambert caught everything thrown his way and ran crisp routes.

*****

THE MOUNTAIN

Trevyon Green

There were some absolutely massive players that participated in Sunday’s camp but none were bigger than Trevyon Green. The 2021 prospect measured in just a hair shorter than 6-foot-7, a bit smaller than the 6-foot-9 Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, the actor that plays The Mountain in HBO’s Game of Thrones. Green’s size was an obvious advantage on Sunday and he, for the most part, did a good job of keeping defensive linemen out of the backfield using brute strength, his 83.5-inch wingspan and all of his nearly 390-pounds. Green definitely has physical and technical work to do but he has plenty of size and athleticism to attract more attention from college coaches. Honorable mention: Rounding out the list of giants from Sunday’s camp is a pair of prospects that measured in just over 6-foot-5. Rivals250 offensive lineman Olu Fashanu out of Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga was one of the better offensive linemen at the event and defensive linemen had a hard time dealing with his sheer size and 81-inch wingspan. They had similar problems when facing the 312-pound, 2021 offensive line prospect Landon Tengwall.

*****

CAMP MVP AWARDS