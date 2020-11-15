VirginiaPreps - Rival Views: Which unsigned prospect is the toughest to predict?

The Early Signing Period is in the books and while there weren’t many surprises on the opening day, most committed prospects made things official by putting pen to paper. Today, we look at some of the remaining uncommitted prospects and discuss whose recruitment is the toughest to predict.

CASSIDY'S VIEW: TREVOR KEELS

"For me, it’s the Trevor Keels situation. This is a Duke-Villanova battle, and I remain totally confused when it comes to which way he’s leaning. Not too long ago, whispers seemed to indicate that Villanova would be the pick, but Duke has made an aggressive charge as of late. I’ve probably flipped my opinion on this situation three times in the last two weeks and reserve the right to do so again before the five-star makes an announcement. Nova will have to replace All-Big East selection Collin Gillespie next year, and that’s a nice selling point. That said, Duke is trending toward locking up an absolutely loaded class and being part of that has to be appealing to a guy like Keels. I could legitimately see this going either way."

MCDONALD'S VIEW: AMINU MOHAMMED