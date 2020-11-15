VirginiaPreps - Rival Views: Which unsigned prospect is the toughest to predict?

Rival Views: Which unsigned prospect is the toughest to predict?
The Early Signing Period is in the books and while there weren’t many surprises on the opening day, most committed prospects made things official by putting pen to paper. Today, we look at some of the remaining uncommitted prospects and discuss whose recruitment is the toughest to predict.
CASSIDY'S VIEW: TREVOR KEELS
"For me, it’s the Trevor Keels situation. This is a Duke-Villanova battle, and I remain totally confused when it comes to which way he’s leaning. Not too long ago, whispers seemed to indicate that Villanova would be the pick, but Duke has made an aggressive charge as of late. I’ve probably flipped my opinion on this situation three times in the last two weeks and reserve the right to do so again before the five-star makes an announcement. Nova will have to replace All-Big East selection Collin Gillespie next year, and that’s a nice selling point. That said, Duke is trending toward locking up an absolutely loaded class and being part of that has to be appealing to a guy like Keels. I could legitimately see this going either way."
MCDONALD'S VIEW: AMINU MOHAMMED
“Aminu Mohammed’s recruitment is going to be interesting to follow as it starts to wrap up here fairly soon. The biggest obstacle in his decision is that he’s most likely looking for a school where he can enroll for the spring semester. That means it will need to be a school that isn’t at the NCAA scholarship limit of 13 right now. Georgetown, Georgia and Indiana have been mentioned regularly with the five-star guard. Of those three, only Indiana has a scholarship open right now for him to use. DePaul, Kansas State, SMU and Texas are also involved here, but you could also see new schools emerge that could bring him in right away.”