Rick D'Abreu Discusses His Brand New Offer from East Carolina

Chester, Virginia standout defender Rick D'Abreu goes in depth on his latest collegiate football offer from ECU.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

As the recruiting process continues for ECU, one of the big needs is at the Pirate position which is a combination of outside linebacker and defensive end.One of the newest offers at that position ...

