The much anticipated first VHSL ratings were released this afternoon and if you think it is too soon to read into these, you are wrong. Looking back at last season I uncovered some interesting facts.

Region 6A

In Region 6A when the ratings first came out last season there was only one team from the Richmond Region that was out of the Top 8 that made their way in, that would be Cosby. All four schools that reached the playoffs changed positions at some point with Thomas Dale shifting just one spot whereas the other 3 changed positions by 3 or 4 spots. Region 6A has expanded this season and the Top 8 is largely dominated by the Richmond Region with only Cosby & Deep Run outside looking in.

Region 6A Playoff Picture/Ratings As Of Today Rating Road Team Rating Home Team 22.4 Western Branch 32.0 Thomas Dale 22.8 Meadowbrook 29.0 Highland Springs 24.4 Landstown 28.6 Glen Allen 25.6 Oscar Smith 27.6 Manchester

Some quick observations here.... Not that these will remain the same but we will have three playoff matchups we have never seen before and a familiar one with Meadowbrook and Highland Springs. Speaking of the Monarchs... for all their struggles over the last few years, it is refreshing to see that they would make the playoffs. More wins are not out of the question so who is to say they couldn't get a higher seed than 7 although getting a home game is a bit of a stretch. Another fun fact... as of right now all four of the top seeds are Richmond Region teams so Region 6A would run through the 804 for certain.

Region 5C

Would you believe last season the top eight when the VHSL ratings were first released all went on to make the playoffs? The only change came in seeding... In fact, the top two seeds remained the same from the first release to the last release... Highland Springs & Midlothian. Three teams changed positions by two spots and another three changed spots by three positions.

Region 5C Playoff Picture/Ratings As Of Today Rating Road Team Rating Home Team 24.5 LC Bird 27.0 Hermitage/Matoaca 24.8 Midlothian 27.0 Hermitage/Matoaca 25.2 Louisa 26.8 Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 25.6 Douglas Freeman/Mills Godwin 25.6 Douglas Freeman/Mills Godwin

Some quick observations... LC Bird at the 8th seed is certainly capable of upsetting the entire region as is Louisa at #6. LC Bird v. Hermitage? Seen that one before... would love to see that rivalry renewed. Midlothian v. Hermitage? Rematch of a playoff game two years ago. Freeman v. Godwin? They get to play twice this season potentially. Noticeable absences from this group are Prince George, JR Tucker, James River & Clover Hill who have a combined record of 3-18.

Region 4B

Last season when the ratings were first released there were six teams from the region in the Top 8 and all six held on to make the playoffs. That is good news for the 5 that are currently in... Those teams changed positions multiple times... only one team changed positions by one spot while 2 teams changed position by 4 spots and 3 others changed positions by 3 spots over the next few weeks.

Region 4B Playoff Picture/Ratings As Of Today Rating Road Team Rating Home Team 20.2 Atlee/Henrico 29.2 King George 20.6 Hanover 27.2 Eastern View 21.80 Courtland 24.5 Huguenot/Varina 21.83 Dinwiddie 24.5 Huguenot/Varina

Quick observations... region went through Varina & Dinwiddie previous two seasons but as of right now it would go through King George which is trouble for our teams here in town. First time matchups looking ahead... Atlee or Henrico going to King George? Courtland going to Huguenot or Varina? Renewed epic matchup... Dinwiddie v. Varina? Past two defending Class 4 champions facing off. Hanover who topped Eastern View last season would have to go to Eastern View this time... Cyclones eying avenging that playoff loss? So many stories worth following as this develops over the next few weeks.

Region 3B - 3A - 2A

Last year in Region 3B Armstrong was the only team from the region to make the playoffs but this year TJ should make the show. Last year Armstrong changed position 3 times but was solidly in from start to finish. In the first release of the ratings both Armstrong and TJ are in the playoffs which bodes well for both as each would have home games. TJ would be the #2 seed hosting Warren County while Armstrong would be the #4 seed hosting Meridian who they have met before.

Last year in Region 3A Petersburg was in the playoffs and Colonial Heights was out but that changed over the course of the next few weeks. Hopewell on the other hand stayed in from start to finish changing positions three times. As of today we would have three teams in the playoffs with Hopewell the top seed, Petersburg the 4 seed and Colonial Heights the 7 seed. Colonial Heights would be on the road at IC Norcom whereas Petersburg would host Tabb and Booker T. would be on the road at Hopewell.

Last season John Marshall failed to make the playoffs but as of the first release of the ratings they would be in the playoffs as an 8 seed on the road to Central Lunenburg. Locking up another win would certainly help their case. We will see if they can be yet another team from the region to make the playoffs or fall out over the course of the next few weeks.

This Week Ratings Battles

Obviously every game, every week has an impact on the ratings but it is time to start looking at some key matchups that will prove big in the end... Region 5C Hermitage at Douglas Freeman, the Panthers tied for the top seed and the Mavericks tied for 4th meaning the difference between a home or road game. Big time game right here in terms of seeding...

Region 3A Hopewell at Petersburg, Blue Devils are currently the top seed so they cannot afford to lose but a win over the Blue Devils for Petersburg would be huge for their playoff hopes.

Region 4B Mechanicsville at Hanover, the Mustangs are way outside looking in but Hanover needs wins as they are currently the 7 seed meaning a road trip. They need some wins in a hurry to get a home game or at the least, a favorable road trip. Patrick Henry at Atlee, the Patriots outside looking in but not by much and the Raiders tied with Henrico currently. Both teams need this win and more to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Top Seeds Thomas Dale (6A) at Matoaca (5C) I include this match just for the simple fact that both currently hold top seeds albeit Matoaca is tied with Hermitage. Wins are crucial for both to keep them on track for that top seed and home field throughout the region playoffs.

Looking Forward