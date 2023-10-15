In addition to being a fan of HSFB, I have been a contributor to VirginiaPreps since 2001, covering the football scene since 2013 as a staff writer. Co-author of Springer Spirit 2.
What did Week 9 have for us fans of the almighty pigskin?
We saw 3 shutouts and a an overtime game.
We saw 3 Top 10 teams fall.
We had 5 away teams pull out wins while the other 11 winners held serve at home.
Would you believe only 4 games were decided by 7 or fewer points?
Got you curious yet? Check out for yourself the many stories from another week of HSFB in the Central Region.
Game of the Week: #4 Varina 38, Hanover 9
For a half of football it looked like the GOTW would live up to the hype. Miscues by Varina coupled with a slow start had the Blue Devils nursing just a 10-9 lead at the half. Coming back from the half, the Blue Devils stopped kidding around and went to work with four touchdowns in the second, 2 on the ground and 2 thru the air, That Varina defense held the Hawks offense scoreless and you can read all about this Region 4B, Capital District tilt here, Varina Overcomes Slow Start To Top Hawks 38-9!
