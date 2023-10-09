What did Week 8 provide us aside from three days of football?

We saw two Top 10 teams absorb their second loss of the season.

We found out that the only undefeated teams in the Central Region begin with Thomas (Dale & Jefferson).

We saw only one shutout, from an unlikely spot in John Marshall who finished off Charles City 29-0.

We saw an epic comeback from Powhatan in our closest game of the week and TJ got to 5-0 with a comeback of their own against Godwin.

So much happened in the course of three days so let's run through it.