What did Week 8 provide us aside from three days of football?
We saw two Top 10 teams absorb their second loss of the season.
We found out that the only undefeated teams in the Central Region begin with Thomas (Dale & Jefferson).
We saw only one shutout, from an unlikely spot in John Marshall who finished off Charles City 29-0.
We saw an epic comeback from Powhatan in our closest game of the week and TJ got to 5-0 with a comeback of their own against Godwin.
So much happened in the course of three days so let's run through it.
Game of the Week: #9 Hermitage 27, #7 Douglas Freeman 13
In our second matchup of Top 10 teams, the Panthers looked every bit the part of a regional contender as they handed the Mavericks their second straight loss. The Panther defense did allow the Mavericks to score on the opening drive of the game but it was all Panthers on both sides of the ball after that. You can read up on this one here, Hermitage Makes It 5 Straight With 27-13 Win!
