What did week seven have for us football fans this week?

9 Top 10 teams were in action with Highland Springs being the only one that was not.

Of those 9 teams in action, two fell... Douglas Freeman who came in undefeated and Dinwiddie who might just be one of the best 3-3 teams in the entire state.

Of the 16 games we had, 8 resulted in shutouts... 4 north of the river, 4 south of the river.

Believe it or not only 3 games were decided by 7 or fewer points.

This is just the tip of the iceberg for this past week... see for yourself.