News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Richmond Region Review - Week 7

Danny Lewis • VirginiaPreps
Staff Writer
@CRF4Dan
In addition to being a fan of HSFB, I have been a contributor to VirginiaPreps since 2001, covering the football scene since 2013 as a staff writer. Co-author of Springer Spirit 2.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

What did week seven have for us football fans this week?

9 Top 10 teams were in action with Highland Springs being the only one that was not.

Of those 9 teams in action, two fell... Douglas Freeman who came in undefeated and Dinwiddie who might just be one of the best 3-3 teams in the entire state.

Of the 16 games we had, 8 resulted in shutouts... 4 north of the river, 4 south of the river.

Believe it or not only 3 games were decided by 7 or fewer points.

This is just the tip of the iceberg for this past week... see for yourself.

Game of the Week:  #2 Thomas Dale 31, #5 Dinwiddie 28

It took all four quarters to settle this game that featured momentum swing after momentum swing. From a turnover filled final two minutes in the first half to a another set of turnovers late in the fourth quarter. In between turnovers were a flurry of points as these Central District powers went at it making big plays and big hits... In the end, Thomas Dale pulled it out to remain undefeated and get a little vengeance for last years 40-point loss. Check out my account of this contest here, Turnovers Doom Dinwiddie, Dale Wins 31-28!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}