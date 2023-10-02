Richmond Region Review - Week 7
What did week seven have for us football fans this week?
9 Top 10 teams were in action with Highland Springs being the only one that was not.
Of those 9 teams in action, two fell... Douglas Freeman who came in undefeated and Dinwiddie who might just be one of the best 3-3 teams in the entire state.
Of the 16 games we had, 8 resulted in shutouts... 4 north of the river, 4 south of the river.
Believe it or not only 3 games were decided by 7 or fewer points.
This is just the tip of the iceberg for this past week... see for yourself.
Game of the Week: #2 Thomas Dale 31, #5 Dinwiddie 28
It took all four quarters to settle this game that featured momentum swing after momentum swing. From a turnover filled final two minutes in the first half to a another set of turnovers late in the fourth quarter. In between turnovers were a flurry of points as these Central District powers went at it making big plays and big hits... In the end, Thomas Dale pulled it out to remain undefeated and get a little vengeance for last years 40-point loss. Check out my account of this contest here, Turnovers Doom Dinwiddie, Dale Wins 31-28!
