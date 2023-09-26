News More News
Richmond Region Review - Week 6

Danny Lewis
Staff Writer
@CRF4Dan
In addition to being a fan of HSFB, I have been a contributor to VirginiaPreps since 2001, covering the football scene since 2013 as a staff writer. Co-author of Springer Spirit 2.
Mother Nature tried to intervene in the sport we love but we just wouldn't let her. Sure... a game got moved, one got postponed or cancelled... that is yet to be determined but football perservered.

Speaking of perservering... 8 of our Top 10 teams won this week... Thomas Jefferson was idle and Mills Godwin who made their first appearance in the Top 10 this season after their win last week over Hanover, fell to Hermitage.

There were only 3 shutouts...

Coach Brice Fritts and the JR Tucker Tigers broke through this week for their first wins of the season as did Cosby and Patrick Henry.

The thing about any game, not just football is that if you are going to have a winner, you are going to have a loser. Losing their first game of the season were Hopewell, Colonial Heights and the aforementioned Mills Godwin Eagles.

Just another week of football in the 804.

Dinwiddie captains headed for coin toss.

Game of the Week:  #5 Dinwiddie 50, Hopewell 22

Dinwiddie bounced back from their second loss of the season behind a 6-touchdown night from none other than Harry Dalton. Dalton scored the first 5 General touchdowns of the game on the ground before throwing for a touchdown. Just as impactful was Raphael Tucker's best game of the season yet and that young defense showing development through the first half of the season.

Hopewell kept it close for a half but with the loss of Kesean Henderson who had been sensational on the run thru three games, the Blue Devils just did not have that same punch.

You can read all about this one here, 50-22, Generals Take Command In 2nd Half!

