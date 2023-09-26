Mother Nature tried to intervene in the sport we love but we just wouldn't let her. Sure... a game got moved, one got postponed or cancelled... that is yet to be determined but football perservered.

Speaking of perservering... 8 of our Top 10 teams won this week... Thomas Jefferson was idle and Mills Godwin who made their first appearance in the Top 10 this season after their win last week over Hanover, fell to Hermitage.

There were only 3 shutouts...

Coach Brice Fritts and the JR Tucker Tigers broke through this week for their first wins of the season as did Cosby and Patrick Henry.

The thing about any game, not just football is that if you are going to have a winner, you are going to have a loser. Losing their first game of the season were Hopewell, Colonial Heights and the aforementioned Mills Godwin Eagles.

Just another week of football in the 804.