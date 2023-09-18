We are a point where we are starting to determine some things about teams, about the season.

We came into the week with 11 teams undefeated and we came out with 8 still undefeated as Hanover, Midlothian and Glen Allen all took their first losses of the season.

On the opposite side of that spectrum we came in with 8 winless teams and 3 got their first wins of the season with Deep Run, Monacan and Henrico with one in the win column.

Do you like defense? If so then we had 5 teams post shutouts with Highland Springs, Bird, Thomas Jefferson, Hopewell and Henrico all putting up some big numbers on offense but allowing no numbers on the board.

We had a Top 10 team fall when Hanover let a 21-7 lead entering the fourth become a 21-24 loss by end of the fourth.

Just another fun week of football so let's talk about it.

