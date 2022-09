Week 4 gave us a lot to talk about...

We had teams ending beating opponents they had not beaten in decades.

We had three shutouts.

We had an overtime game.

We had three teams score 60+ points.

We began the season with 10 teams undefeated and we are down to 9.

We began the season with 9 teams winless and only 6 remain.

It was another fun week for the Richmond Region teams and of course the fans so let's recap the week that was.