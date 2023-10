In the penultimate week of the regular season there were no shortages of games that caught our attention.

A team beat a district foe for the first time ever.

Three shutouts over three days of football.

Five games that were decided by 4 or fewer points.

3 second half comebacks plus one that came up short...

Oh... and 3 Top 10 teams fell.

It's easy to miss something with so much happening so let's catch you up.