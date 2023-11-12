We entered the playoffs with 19 teams and after the first round we have 12 teams remaining... Do the math we lost 37% but on the plus we still have 63% of the field left.

Those 63% we have left have a combined record of 105-25 with 6 of those 12 an impressive 58-6!

But how did we get here?

Well it starts with 5 shutouts... 4 of which were pitched by teams from Central/Richmond Region.

We saw 3 comebacks with Huguenot, Mills Godwin and Thomas Dale having to bounce back from early deficits.

There were 12 games played within the Central/Richmond region and 11 of our teams held serve.

How else did we get here? Follow below...