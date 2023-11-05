What an ending to the regular season we had? To quote Russell Crowe from Gladiator, "are you not entertained?".

One team played twice in one week with dominating play in both outscoring their opponents 98-7!

Only one shutout this week but that team is just 1 of 2 teams to finish the regular season undefeated in the Central/Richmond Region.

Speaking of undefeated teams... how about a historic first for a program?

How about the fact that only 1 Top 10 team fell this week?

How about giving up for the road warriors as of the 15 games Thursday & Friday, 12 went to the road team.

We also had 2 second half comebacks.

All this in one week as some seasons will roll on and others will begin prepping for 2024.

Let's recap the final week of the regular season.