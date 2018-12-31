With an hour left in 2018 season we take one last look back at the 2018 season! A season that saw Mother Nature wreak havoc week after week... A season that saw a team win their first state title and another make history with their 4th straight. A season of surprises and disappointments... As we say goodbye to 2018, 2019 marks another round of changes, from coaches to alignments... We say farewell to 2018 and hello 2019!

Mother Nature Not A Fan

2018 was one of the wettest years in Virginia's history and Mother Nature was not kind to high school football in the 804. Nearly half the season saw some kind of schedule change whether it was a game being moved up a day or two to games being played on a Saturday or Monday. In 20 years of attending games in the 804, this was the wildest year as far as weather is concerned. It was not so much the rain in most cases but rather storms... In some cases you were at a game waiting for thunder and lightening to subside. Sometimes you got lucky, sometimes you went home with a postponement and in a rare few cases, some games were not made up. It was a memorable season for all the wrong reasons when it comes to Mother Nature.

Bob Lanum (BobLimages.com)

State Champs

Highland Springs had won 3 state titles but had not completed a perfect season. That box was checked in 2018 with the Springers going wire to wire, 15-0! The Springers had their biggest offensive season scoring wise in the history of the program and the defense was once again a strength of the Springers. If there was a weakness to this team, it never showed. The Springers even in dogfights such as the Class 5 State Semifinal against Maury found a way to win. The Springers continued their domination not only in the region but in the state and became just the third team in the history of the VHSL to win 4 straight state titles. Manchester we thought had a chance to be special with the amount of seniors coming back, the transfers coming in and the level of talent at skill positions but they far exceeded everyone's expectations! Not only did the Lancers complete their first perfect season going 15-0 and claiming their state title but they tied the 1996 Hampton team for most points in a season and they had one of their best defensive seasons in the history of the program. Quarterback Brendon Clark did not throw his first interception till the playoffs and in many cases the Lancers had games in hand at the half scoring 70+ in multiple games! It was a season to remember for both these teams and all those associated with them from the coaches, the players themselves, the fans that are there every Friday night, the parents who saw all the hard work payoff for their sons and the media who got to cover these fantastic teams.

Defensive #'s

4 teams posted 4 or more shutouts during the course of the season with the state champion Lancers and Springers posting six, Hopewell posting five and Varina had four. The Manchester Lancers only gave up a total of 70 points this season, 35 fewer than the Springers allowed! Hopewell and Mills Godwin's defenses held their opponents to under 150 points total!

Offensive #'s

Manchester with 819 points scored this season tied the 1996 Hampton Crabbers for the most in a single season in VHSL history! Highland Springs was not far behind with 746 points and Dinwiddie, Henrico & Varina were the only schools outside of these two to score 400 or more points. The Generals scored 546, the Warriors scored 451 and the Blue Devils scored 472!

1st Year Coaches

How did the first year coaches do? Bryan Jennings guided Clover Hill to a 5-5 mark during the regular season, their first non-losing season since 2011! The Cavaliers fell in the first round of the playoffs but they are on their way up. At Colonial Heights Coach Adam Tiller guided the Colonials to a 2-7 mark. The Colonials were short a game due to Mother Nature. The Colonials won their first district game in 3 years when they faced Tiller's old team, Meadowbrook and the defense kept their opponents to the fewest points since 2008! Coach Derrick Johnson at Hermitage was 1 and done at Hermitage after a disastrous season that saw the Panthers win just one game! Johnson resigned shortly after the season after a historically bad season. At Huguenot, Coach Jared Taylor guided the Falcons to a 4-6 season and just did miss a winning season losing some close games such as LC Bird which they lost by just 1 point! The Falcons made the season but as was the case last year, they were a quick out. Coach Troy Taylor guided the Skyhawks to an 8-2 mark during the regular season losing only to Manchester and Monacan! The Skyhawks won the Battle of Chester against rival Thomas Dale and after losing in the first round last year, the Skyhawks beat Freeman in the first round before bowing out to Henrico in the seacond round. Coach Jay Parker of Matoaca had a rough start losing their first six games of the season but the Warriors won 3 out of their last 4. Although they did not make the playoffs, a strong second half might just pave the way for a better 2019! At Meadowbrook, it was a season to forget for Coach Chamont Thompson and the Monarchs. The Monarchs suffered through their first winless season, 1 of 3 teams to go winless in 2018! The upside is there is nowhere to go but up from here.

Surprises

There is no question the biggest surprise has to be the Glen Allen Jaguars. A program that had never posted a winning season till this year went 8-2 and making the playoffs for only the second time in the history of the program. Not only did the Jags make the playoffs but the year of firsts continued with their first every playoff victory topping Atlee. Glen Allen lost only to Monacan, Douglas Freeman and Highland Springs! The Jags accomplished a lot first with beating teams for the first time, posting a winning record, their first playoff win... It was a season to remember for the Jags to say the very least. John Marshall also fared better in 2018 with a 4-6 regular season. Two of their losses came by five or fewer points so they could have just as easily been 6-4. The Jags also came within six points of a win in the playoffs. Coach Sims certainly seems to be putting his touch on the program. Atlee surprised me a bit too to be honest. They turned around a couple of down seasons and went 7-3 on the season with their only losses coming to Varina, Henrico and Highland Springs. The Raiders made the playoffs and although it was a short stint, significant strides were made in Coach Gray's third season at the helm.

Disappointments

Hermitage is without a doubt the biggest disappointment of the season. A new coach and an exodus of players from the program due to graduation or transfers shook up one of the top programs in the region. The Panthers struggled out of the gate losing their first six games and were shutout in 3 of the first 4! The only team they did beat was a winless JR Tucker team and after a debacle against Freeman following the game and another beating at the hands of Manchester the writing was on the wall for Coach Derrick Johnson. I think most thought this season would be a struggle but I don't think anyone saw a fall from grace quite like this. JR Tucker historically never seems to be able to backup solid seasons. After finishing 5-5 last season the Tigers were winless in 2018. They nearly won their opener but fell behind late. They had a tight one against Thomas Jefferson and a high scoring affair against John Marshall. Defense was at the root of the problem for the Tigers, that and the loss of players who transferred out such as Pat Taylor who was at Freeman in 2018. Lee-Davis was a team that suffered on the defensive side of the ball as well in 2018. After their season opening win against Mills Godwin, the Confederates dropped their remaining games. In 7 games the Confederates put up 20 or more points but in those contests they gave up an average of 45 points. The Confederates lost by 3 to Hanover in a 40-43 shootout and Armstrong by 5 in a 29-34 affair. You can bet the Confederates will be looking to buck that trend in 2019!

Coming Attractions For 2019