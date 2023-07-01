News More News
ago football Edit

Richmond Region Review - June 2023 Edition

Danny Lewis • VirginiaPreps
Staff Writer
@CRF4Dan
In addition to being a fan of HSFB, I have been a contributor to VirginiaPreps since 2001, covering the football scene since 2013 as a staff writer. Co-author of Springer Spirit 2.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Guess what? You made it... We are at the end of June. That means there is only one month that stands in the way between us and football season. The sounds of the season are ever closer with the release of the Master Schedule this week by the VHSL and my joining Sean Robertson on ESPN Radio Thursday afternoon to talk just a bit about the fast approaching season.

So it is the end of June and we got a lot to cover but before we do, let me remind you, this is the last of the Richmond Region Reviews for this year... till January of 2024. From here on out the content you will read will be previewing the upcoming season but more on that at the end. Let's get started.


2023 Master Schedule

The VHSL did release their master schedule this week albeit that it is not concrete. The official master list is expected in the next two weeks as there will be changes. Quick observation was they still have Highland Springs playing Martinsburg of West Virginia but we all know Martinsburg withdrew from that game and in their place will be Potomac of Maryland. That said, here is your first glimpse of the 2023 schedule not just for the Richmond Region but the entire state... VHSL Releases 2023 Master Schedule!


Field News

Monacan Chiefs Football Crest/Emblem at the 50. (C/of JJ Wilson, Monacan Chiefs FB)
Monacan Chiefs Football Crest/Emblem at the 50. (C/of JJ Wilson, Monacan Chiefs FB)

If you did not know... Chesterfield County if following the path of Henrico with turf fields at their high schools. The first two recipients are LC Bird and Monacan.

If you are interested in following the progress of both, you can check them out on social media.

LC Bird has a day by day monitoring on Twitter at @lcbfootball and Monacan you can see for yourself on Facebook at the Monacan Chiefs Football group.


Rising sophomore DaMari Carter of Varina picked up an offer from ODU in the month of June.
Rising sophomore DaMari Carter of Varina picked up an offer from ODU in the month of June. (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

Capital District Offers

In the Capital District 16 players picked up offers among three different programs. Highland Springs led the way with 8 players offered. Javion Randall of Henrico, however, was the player with the most offers out of the Capital District with three. 12 different colleges offered 16 players in June alone.

Calvin Sanders - Henrico - 2024 - LB/RB - Ferrum

Ernest Jarrett - Henrico - 204 - DB - Ferrum

Javion Randall - Henrico - 2024 - DB/WR - North Carolina Central, Army, Bryant

Samari Johnson - Henrico - 2024 - DB/WR - Ferrum

Savion Edwards - Henrico - 2024 - RB/WR - Ferrum

Elijah Johnson - Highland Springs - 2024 - G/T - Ferrum

Elijah Williams - Highland Springs - 2024 - RB - Delaware State

George Lovelace - Highland Springs - 2024 - DB/WR - Elon

Jakyre Henley - Highland Springs - 2024 - Ath - Lafayette

Jayvier Frazier - Highland Springs - 2024 - OL - Norfolk State

Khristian Martin - Highland Springs - 2024 - QB - Delaware State

Rae'Qwon Taylor - Highland Springs - 2024 - OL - Stetson, Delaware State

Tomondrey Braxton - Highland Springs - 2024 - DB - UVA-Wise

DaMari Carter - Varina - 2026 - Ath - Old Dominion

Elijah Brown - Varina - 2024 - DB/WR - Bryant

Taevon Gilpin - Varina - 2024 - DB/WR - UVA-Wise


QB Harry Dalton of Dinwiddie picked up 2 SEC offers and a 1 Big 10 offer in the month of June.
QB Harry Dalton of Dinwiddie picked up 2 SEC offers and a 1 Big 10 offer in the month of June.

Central District Offers

Over in the Central District there were 9 players extended offers by 15 different programs. 9 players among 6 different district schools picked up offers with Matoaca having the most with three players offered.

Believe it or not four different players picked up three offers in the month of June and 3 of those players came from the same school, Matoaca. Harry Dalton of Dinwiddie was the outlier but he was the most impressive recruit in June with three Power 5 offers. In fact, eight Power 5 schools offered.

Isaiah Taylor - Colonial Heights - 2024 - LB/TE - UVA-Wise

Kenyez Mungro - Colonial Heights - 2024 - Ath - Bryant, Delaware State

Harry Dalton - Dinwiddie - 2025 - QB - Tennessee, Alabama, Penn State

Kaivon Tucker - Hopewell - 2023 - DB/WR - Southern Virginia

Bryce Yates - Matoaca - 2024 - Ath - Maryland, Old Dominion - East Carolina

Caleb Williams - Matoaca - 2025 - DE - LSU, Texas A&M, Alabama State

Dillon Newton-Short - Matoaca - 2025 - WR - Maryland, Old Dominion, East Carolina

Disaiah McDaniel - Meadowbrook - 2024 - OLB/RB - Ferrum

Shamari Earls - Thomas Dale - 2025 - DB/WR - Michigan State


Andre Clarke, Jr. of Hermitage is 1 of many players in the 804 to pickup an offer from ODU in June.
Andre Clarke, Jr. of Hermitage is 1 of many players in the 804 to pickup an offer from ODU in June. (Andre Clarke Jr)

Colonial District Offers

The Colonial District saw 5 players offered among 3 different schools. Douglas Freeman & Hermitage both saw 2 players offered but it was John Marshall's Khabeer Adderley who picked up the most. Khabeer is bringing home three offers from the month of June.

In all 7 different college programs offered these 5 players we will see suit up in just a few short months.

Cole Chizik - Douglas Freeman - 2024 - DB/WR - UVA-Wise

Max Vest - Douglas Freeman - 2024 - DE/LB/TE - Lehigh

Andre Clarke, Jr. - Hermitage - 2026 - CB/WR - Old Dominion

Kaen Coles - Hermitage - 2024 - DB - Ferrum

Khabeer Adderley - John Marshall - 2024 - OLB/WR - San Jose State, Rhode Island, Tennessee State


Rising sophomore QB Landen Abernathy of Manchester picked up his 1st offer from ODU. The first of what will be many.
Rising sophomore QB Landen Abernathy of Manchester picked up his 1st offer from ODU. The first of what will be many. (Bob Lanum, BobLimages.com)

Dominion District Offers

In the Dominion District Manchester continues to be a hotbed for recruits with 5 players being offered. In all the Dominion saw 9 players offered between Manchester, Huguenot (2), James River & LC Bird with 1 each.

12 total schools came through the Dominion District with 5 players picking up Power 5 offers. Kyree Richardson of Manchester however saw the most offers in June with North Carolina Central, Penn and Delaware State.

Markel Dabney - Huguenot - 2026 - MLB/RB - South Carolina

Samuel Cohen - Huguenot - 2025 - DE - Louisville

Ethan Viers - James River - 2024 - DE - Ferrum

Ibraheem Ramadan - LC Bird - 2024 - DE/TE - Emory & Henry

Devin Bryant - Manchester - 2024 - RB - UVA-Wise

Eli Candia - Manchester - 2024 - DE/T - Virginia Union

James Howard - Manchester - 2024 - LB - Ferrum, Hampden-Sydney

Kyree Richardson - Manchester - 2024 - WR - North Carolina Central, Penn, Delaware State, Fordham

Landen Abernathy - Manchester - 2026 - QB - Old Dominion


Makai Byerson of Manchester chooses West Virginia above schools such as Virginia Tech & Kentucky.
Makai Byerson of Manchester chooses West Virginia above schools such as Virginia Tech & Kentucky. (Submitted Photo)

Commitments

Below are the young men who have decided where their football journey will take them next. Two such players are from the Class of 2023 but out of the 7 commitments, 4 are from the Class of 2024 as more and more players choose to commit ahead of their senior season.

Se'Von McDowell - Dinwiddie - 2024 - LB - Coastal Carolina

Bryant Neisz - Henrico - 2023 - OL - Virginia State

Dion Kemp - Thomas Jefferson - 2023 - DB - William Penn

Kenny Walz - Manchester - 2024 - OL - East Carolina

Brock Taylor - Atlee - 2024 - OL - UMass

Noah Jenkins - Highland Springs - 2024 - CB/WR - Virginia Tech

Makai Byerson - Manchester - 2024 - DE - West Virginia


Radio Debut

On Thursday, June 29th one half of the best coverage of high school football in the Richmond Region filled in on the Sports Huddle for Bob Black on ESPN Radio 106.1 FM at the 4-6 slot. Sean pegged yours truly to jump on at 4:30 to talk high school football with the season fast approaching. If you didn't get a chance to listen, you can listen here... I caution you that the first few minutes is soccer carryover but then we get to our conversation.

Danny Lewis of VirginiaPreps.com Interview


2023 Previews

Surveys went out this month to all the coaches in the Richmond Region and state for that matter for our annual run of previews for the 2023 season. I am happy to say we have four back thus from here in the Richmond Region but if you're expecting previews already you are in for a wait. You should see mine begin rolling out late July.

On the theme of previews there will be some changes this year for the first time in a few years in every aspect from the weekly Pigskin Picks Forecast to the Richmond Gamers. Sometimes you just have to refresh things...


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}