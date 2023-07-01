Richmond Region Review - June 2023 Edition
Guess what? You made it... We are at the end of June. That means there is only one month that stands in the way between us and football season. The sounds of the season are ever closer with the release of the Master Schedule this week by the VHSL and my joining Sean Robertson on ESPN Radio Thursday afternoon to talk just a bit about the fast approaching season.
So it is the end of June and we got a lot to cover but before we do, let me remind you, this is the last of the Richmond Region Reviews for this year... till January of 2024. From here on out the content you will read will be previewing the upcoming season but more on that at the end. Let's get started.
2023 Master Schedule
The VHSL did release their master schedule this week albeit that it is not concrete. The official master list is expected in the next two weeks as there will be changes. Quick observation was they still have Highland Springs playing Martinsburg of West Virginia but we all know Martinsburg withdrew from that game and in their place will be Potomac of Maryland. That said, here is your first glimpse of the 2023 schedule not just for the Richmond Region but the entire state... VHSL Releases 2023 Master Schedule!
Field News
If you did not know... Chesterfield County if following the path of Henrico with turf fields at their high schools. The first two recipients are LC Bird and Monacan.
If you are interested in following the progress of both, you can check them out on social media.
LC Bird has a day by day monitoring on Twitter at @lcbfootball and Monacan you can see for yourself on Facebook at the Monacan Chiefs Football group.
Capital District Offers
In the Capital District 16 players picked up offers among three different programs. Highland Springs led the way with 8 players offered. Javion Randall of Henrico, however, was the player with the most offers out of the Capital District with three. 12 different colleges offered 16 players in June alone.
Calvin Sanders - Henrico - 2024 - LB/RB - Ferrum
Ernest Jarrett - Henrico - 204 - DB - Ferrum
Javion Randall - Henrico - 2024 - DB/WR - North Carolina Central, Army, Bryant
Samari Johnson - Henrico - 2024 - DB/WR - Ferrum
Savion Edwards - Henrico - 2024 - RB/WR - Ferrum
Elijah Johnson - Highland Springs - 2024 - G/T - Ferrum
Elijah Williams - Highland Springs - 2024 - RB - Delaware State
George Lovelace - Highland Springs - 2024 - DB/WR - Elon
Jakyre Henley - Highland Springs - 2024 - Ath - Lafayette
Jayvier Frazier - Highland Springs - 2024 - OL - Norfolk State
Khristian Martin - Highland Springs - 2024 - QB - Delaware State
Rae'Qwon Taylor - Highland Springs - 2024 - OL - Stetson, Delaware State
Tomondrey Braxton - Highland Springs - 2024 - DB - UVA-Wise
DaMari Carter - Varina - 2026 - Ath - Old Dominion
Elijah Brown - Varina - 2024 - DB/WR - Bryant
Taevon Gilpin - Varina - 2024 - DB/WR - UVA-Wise
Central District Offers
Over in the Central District there were 9 players extended offers by 15 different programs. 9 players among 6 different district schools picked up offers with Matoaca having the most with three players offered.
Believe it or not four different players picked up three offers in the month of June and 3 of those players came from the same school, Matoaca. Harry Dalton of Dinwiddie was the outlier but he was the most impressive recruit in June with three Power 5 offers. In fact, eight Power 5 schools offered.
Isaiah Taylor - Colonial Heights - 2024 - LB/TE - UVA-Wise
Kenyez Mungro - Colonial Heights - 2024 - Ath - Bryant, Delaware State
Harry Dalton - Dinwiddie - 2025 - QB - Tennessee, Alabama, Penn State
Kaivon Tucker - Hopewell - 2023 - DB/WR - Southern Virginia
Bryce Yates - Matoaca - 2024 - Ath - Maryland, Old Dominion - East Carolina
Caleb Williams - Matoaca - 2025 - DE - LSU, Texas A&M, Alabama State
Dillon Newton-Short - Matoaca - 2025 - WR - Maryland, Old Dominion, East Carolina
Disaiah McDaniel - Meadowbrook - 2024 - OLB/RB - Ferrum
Shamari Earls - Thomas Dale - 2025 - DB/WR - Michigan State
Colonial District Offers
The Colonial District saw 5 players offered among 3 different schools. Douglas Freeman & Hermitage both saw 2 players offered but it was John Marshall's Khabeer Adderley who picked up the most. Khabeer is bringing home three offers from the month of June.
In all 7 different college programs offered these 5 players we will see suit up in just a few short months.
Cole Chizik - Douglas Freeman - 2024 - DB/WR - UVA-Wise
Max Vest - Douglas Freeman - 2024 - DE/LB/TE - Lehigh
Andre Clarke, Jr. - Hermitage - 2026 - CB/WR - Old Dominion
Kaen Coles - Hermitage - 2024 - DB - Ferrum
Khabeer Adderley - John Marshall - 2024 - OLB/WR - San Jose State, Rhode Island, Tennessee State
Dominion District Offers
In the Dominion District Manchester continues to be a hotbed for recruits with 5 players being offered. In all the Dominion saw 9 players offered between Manchester, Huguenot (2), James River & LC Bird with 1 each.
12 total schools came through the Dominion District with 5 players picking up Power 5 offers. Kyree Richardson of Manchester however saw the most offers in June with North Carolina Central, Penn and Delaware State.
Markel Dabney - Huguenot - 2026 - MLB/RB - South Carolina
Samuel Cohen - Huguenot - 2025 - DE - Louisville
Ethan Viers - James River - 2024 - DE - Ferrum
Ibraheem Ramadan - LC Bird - 2024 - DE/TE - Emory & Henry
Devin Bryant - Manchester - 2024 - RB - UVA-Wise
Eli Candia - Manchester - 2024 - DE/T - Virginia Union
James Howard - Manchester - 2024 - LB - Ferrum, Hampden-Sydney
Kyree Richardson - Manchester - 2024 - WR - North Carolina Central, Penn, Delaware State, Fordham
Landen Abernathy - Manchester - 2026 - QB - Old Dominion
Commitments
Below are the young men who have decided where their football journey will take them next. Two such players are from the Class of 2023 but out of the 7 commitments, 4 are from the Class of 2024 as more and more players choose to commit ahead of their senior season.
Se'Von McDowell - Dinwiddie - 2024 - LB - Coastal Carolina
Bryant Neisz - Henrico - 2023 - OL - Virginia State
Dion Kemp - Thomas Jefferson - 2023 - DB - William Penn
Kenny Walz - Manchester - 2024 - OL - East Carolina
Brock Taylor - Atlee - 2024 - OL - UMass
Noah Jenkins - Highland Springs - 2024 - CB/WR - Virginia Tech
Makai Byerson - Manchester - 2024 - DE - West Virginia
Radio Debut
On Thursday, June 29th one half of the best coverage of high school football in the Richmond Region filled in on the Sports Huddle for Bob Black on ESPN Radio 106.1 FM at the 4-6 slot. Sean pegged yours truly to jump on at 4:30 to talk high school football with the season fast approaching. If you didn't get a chance to listen, you can listen here... I caution you that the first few minutes is soccer carryover but then we get to our conversation.
Danny Lewis of VirginiaPreps.com Interview
2023 Previews
Surveys went out this month to all the coaches in the Richmond Region and state for that matter for our annual run of previews for the 2023 season. I am happy to say we have four back thus from here in the Richmond Region but if you're expecting previews already you are in for a wait. You should see mine begin rolling out late July.
On the theme of previews there will be some changes this year for the first time in a few years in every aspect from the weekly Pigskin Picks Forecast to the Richmond Gamers. Sometimes you just have to refresh things...