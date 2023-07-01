Guess what? You made it... We are at the end of June. That means there is only one month that stands in the way between us and football season. The sounds of the season are ever closer with the release of the Master Schedule this week by the VHSL and my joining Sean Robertson on ESPN Radio Thursday afternoon to talk just a bit about the fast approaching season. So it is the end of June and we got a lot to cover but before we do, let me remind you, this is the last of the Richmond Region Reviews for this year... till January of 2024. From here on out the content you will read will be previewing the upcoming season but more on that at the end. Let's get started.



2023 Master Schedule

The VHSL did release their master schedule this week albeit that it is not concrete. The official master list is expected in the next two weeks as there will be changes. Quick observation was they still have Highland Springs playing Martinsburg of West Virginia but we all know Martinsburg withdrew from that game and in their place will be Potomac of Maryland. That said, here is your first glimpse of the 2023 schedule not just for the Richmond Region but the entire state... VHSL Releases 2023 Master Schedule!



Field News

Monacan Chiefs Football Crest/Emblem at the 50. (C/of JJ Wilson, Monacan Chiefs FB)

If you did not know... Chesterfield County if following the path of Henrico with turf fields at their high schools. The first two recipients are LC Bird and Monacan. If you are interested in following the progress of both, you can check them out on social media. LC Bird has a day by day monitoring on Twitter at @lcbfootball and Monacan you can see for yourself on Facebook at the Monacan Chiefs Football group.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GcmlkYXkgSnVuZSAzMHRoIFVwZGF0ZTxicj5EdXRjaG1hbiBGaWVs ZCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vRWM5STE4b2tXMSI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0VjOUkxOG9rVzE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTC5DLiBCaXJkIEZv b3RiYWxsIPCfpoUg8J+PiCAoQExDQmZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xDQmZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNjc0Nzk2NTk5 NTU2NTk1NzEzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMzAsIDIwMjM8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Rising sophomore DaMari Carter of Varina picked up an offer from ODU in the month of June. (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

Capital District Offers

In the Capital District 16 players picked up offers among three different programs. Highland Springs led the way with 8 players offered. Javion Randall of Henrico, however, was the player with the most offers out of the Capital District with three. 12 different colleges offered 16 players in June alone. Calvin Sanders - Henrico - 2024 - LB/RB - Ferrum Ernest Jarrett - Henrico - 204 - DB - Ferrum Javion Randall - Henrico - 2024 - DB/WR - North Carolina Central, Army, Bryant Samari Johnson - Henrico - 2024 - DB/WR - Ferrum Savion Edwards - Henrico - 2024 - RB/WR - Ferrum Elijah Johnson - Highland Springs - 2024 - G/T - Ferrum Elijah Williams - Highland Springs - 2024 - RB - Delaware State George Lovelace - Highland Springs - 2024 - DB/WR - Elon Jakyre Henley - Highland Springs - 2024 - Ath - Lafayette Jayvier Frazier - Highland Springs - 2024 - OL - Norfolk State Khristian Martin - Highland Springs - 2024 - QB - Delaware State Rae'Qwon Taylor - Highland Springs - 2024 - OL - Stetson, Delaware State Tomondrey Braxton - Highland Springs - 2024 - DB - UVA-Wise DaMari Carter - Varina - 2026 - Ath - Old Dominion Elijah Brown - Varina - 2024 - DB/WR - Bryant Taevon Gilpin - Varina - 2024 - DB/WR - UVA-Wise



QB Harry Dalton of Dinwiddie picked up 2 SEC offers and a 1 Big 10 offer in the month of June.

Central District Offers

Over in the Central District there were 9 players extended offers by 15 different programs. 9 players among 6 different district schools picked up offers with Matoaca having the most with three players offered. Believe it or not four different players picked up three offers in the month of June and 3 of those players came from the same school, Matoaca. Harry Dalton of Dinwiddie was the outlier but he was the most impressive recruit in June with three Power 5 offers. In fact, eight Power 5 schools offered. Isaiah Taylor - Colonial Heights - 2024 - LB/TE - UVA-Wise Kenyez Mungro - Colonial Heights - 2024 - Ath - Bryant, Delaware State Harry Dalton - Dinwiddie - 2025 - QB - Tennessee, Alabama, Penn State Kaivon Tucker - Hopewell - 2023 - DB/WR - Southern Virginia Bryce Yates - Matoaca - 2024 - Ath - Maryland, Old Dominion - East Carolina Caleb Williams - Matoaca - 2025 - DE - LSU, Texas A&M, Alabama State Dillon Newton-Short - Matoaca - 2025 - WR - Maryland, Old Dominion, East Carolina Disaiah McDaniel - Meadowbrook - 2024 - OLB/RB - Ferrum Shamari Earls - Thomas Dale - 2025 - DB/WR - Michigan State



Andre Clarke, Jr. of Hermitage is 1 of many players in the 804 to pickup an offer from ODU in June. (Andre Clarke Jr)

Colonial District Offers

The Colonial District saw 5 players offered among 3 different schools. Douglas Freeman & Hermitage both saw 2 players offered but it was John Marshall's Khabeer Adderley who picked up the most. Khabeer is bringing home three offers from the month of June. In all 7 different college programs offered these 5 players we will see suit up in just a few short months. Cole Chizik - Douglas Freeman - 2024 - DB/WR - UVA-Wise Max Vest - Douglas Freeman - 2024 - DE/LB/TE - Lehigh Andre Clarke, Jr. - Hermitage - 2026 - CB/WR - Old Dominion Kaen Coles - Hermitage - 2024 - DB - Ferrum Khabeer Adderley - John Marshall - 2024 - OLB/WR - San Jose State, Rhode Island, Tennessee State



Rising sophomore QB Landen Abernathy of Manchester picked up his 1st offer from ODU. The first of what will be many. (Bob Lanum, BobLimages.com)

Dominion District Offers

In the Dominion District Manchester continues to be a hotbed for recruits with 5 players being offered. In all the Dominion saw 9 players offered between Manchester, Huguenot (2), James River & LC Bird with 1 each. 12 total schools came through the Dominion District with 5 players picking up Power 5 offers. Kyree Richardson of Manchester however saw the most offers in June with North Carolina Central, Penn and Delaware State. Markel Dabney - Huguenot - 2026 - MLB/RB - South Carolina Samuel Cohen - Huguenot - 2025 - DE - Louisville Ethan Viers - James River - 2024 - DE - Ferrum Ibraheem Ramadan - LC Bird - 2024 - DE/TE - Emory & Henry Devin Bryant - Manchester - 2024 - RB - UVA-Wise Eli Candia - Manchester - 2024 - DE/T - Virginia Union James Howard - Manchester - 2024 - LB - Ferrum, Hampden-Sydney Kyree Richardson - Manchester - 2024 - WR - North Carolina Central, Penn, Delaware State, Fordham Landen Abernathy - Manchester - 2026 - QB - Old Dominion



Makai Byerson of Manchester chooses West Virginia above schools such as Virginia Tech & Kentucky. (Submitted Photo)

Commitments

Below are the young men who have decided where their football journey will take them next. Two such players are from the Class of 2023 but out of the 7 commitments, 4 are from the Class of 2024 as more and more players choose to commit ahead of their senior season. Se'Von McDowell - Dinwiddie - 2024 - LB - Coastal Carolina Bryant Neisz - Henrico - 2023 - OL - Virginia State Dion Kemp - Thomas Jefferson - 2023 - DB - William Penn Kenny Walz - Manchester - 2024 - OL - East Carolina Brock Taylor - Atlee - 2024 - OL - UMass Noah Jenkins - Highland Springs - 2024 - CB/WR - Virginia Tech Makai Byerson - Manchester - 2024 - DE - West Virginia



Radio Debut

On Thursday, June 29th one half of the best coverage of high school football in the Richmond Region filled in on the Sports Huddle for Bob Black on ESPN Radio 106.1 FM at the 4-6 slot. Sean pegged yours truly to jump on at 4:30 to talk high school football with the season fast approaching. If you didn't get a chance to listen, you can listen here... I caution you that the first few minutes is soccer carryover but then we get to our conversation. Danny Lewis of VirginiaPreps.com Interview



2023 Previews