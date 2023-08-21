Not the start to the season I had hoped for, beginning the season 0-1 after the Generals loss to Glenville. Not how you start, it is how you finish.

Dinwiddie had a long road trip home after a 36-13 loss to Glenville Saturday night. The Generals scored the first and last touchdown of the night but sandwiched between those Harry Dalton scores were 36 points.

Dinwiddie's defense was gashed time and time again by the Tarblooders. D'Shawntae Jones had 11 carries for 133 yards and 4 touchdowns! Big play after big play did in the Generals... when it wasn't Jones it was a big time hookup of 70 yards from Ruel Tomlinson to Quincy Rogers. When the Generals defense was not being gashed, the Generals offense was making uncharacteristic mistakes and by that, I mean turnovers.

Dinwiddie turned the ball over twice and had three turnover on downs as Dinwiddie's offense was out of sync against this Ohio juggernaut.

Although it was not the showing we expect from Dinwiddie, there is no reason to panic. Dinwiddie will return to Virginia and back in action this coming week against George Washington. The Generals are still a threat to win the region and compete for a state title.