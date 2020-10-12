VirginiaPreps - Richmond Region Report - October 4th Edition

Richmond Region Report - October 4th Edition
Well if it were a normal season we would be more than halfway through the season but this is not a normal season. We are still sitting here anxiously anticipating February with the hope we get to have the sport we love...
Be that as it may, there is no shortage of news in this weeks edition of the Richmond Region Report. In this weeks edition we look at the teams who traditionally do well in October, we talk recruiting and we look at what a new condensed 6-game schedule means in terms of history.
Let's dive in.
October Success
I think it is safe to say that we are all missing football these day. As we enter October, this would be the month we begin to separate contenders from pretenders and by the end of the month we would begin seeing a playoff picture emerge. So one evening over the last week I got to thinking... who owns October?
|Team
|Record
|Average
|
LC Bird
|
157-21-1
|
87%
|
Highland Springs
|
157-56
|
73%
|
Varina
|
145-64-4
|
69%
|
Matoaca
|
146-67-2
|
68%
|
Mills Godwin
|
111-51-1
|
68%
|
Thomas Dale
|
142-69-3
|
67%
|
Powhatan
|
139-69-3
|
66%
|
Hermitage
|
138-74-2
|
64%
|
Lee-Davis
|
122-87-1
|
58%
|
Monacan
|
99-73-4
|
57%
