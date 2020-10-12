VirginiaPreps - Richmond Region Report - October 4th Edition

Well if it were a normal season we would be more than halfway through the season but this is not a normal season. We are still sitting here anxiously anticipating February with the hope we get to have the sport we love...

Be that as it may, there is no shortage of news in this weeks edition of the Richmond Region Report. In this weeks edition we look at the teams who traditionally do well in October, we talk recruiting and we look at what a new condensed 6-game schedule means in terms of history.

Let's dive in.



