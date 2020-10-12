 VirginiaPreps - Richmond Region Report - October 4th Edition
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-12 19:50:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Richmond Region Report - October 4th Edition

Danny Lewis • VirginiaPreps
Staff Writer
@CRF4Dan
2017 marks my fifth year covering the Richmond Region for VirginiaPreps. Prior to coming on board as a staff writer, I was a longtime contributor and fan of the site since 2001.

Well if it were a normal season we would be more than halfway through the season but this is not a normal season. We are still sitting here anxiously anticipating February with the hope we get to have the sport we love...

Be that as it may, there is no shortage of news in this weeks edition of the Richmond Region Report. In this weeks edition we look at the teams who traditionally do well in October, we talk recruiting and we look at what a new condensed 6-game schedule means in terms of history.

Let's dive in.


October Success

I think it is safe to say that we are all missing football these day. As we enter October, this would be the month we begin to separate contenders from pretenders and by the end of the month we would begin seeing a playoff picture emerge. So one evening over the last week I got to thinking... who owns October?


Top 10 October Richmond Region Teams(Win Pct)
Team Record Average

LC Bird

157-21-1

87%

Highland Springs

157-56

73%

Varina

145-64-4

69%

Matoaca

146-67-2

68%

Mills Godwin

111-51-1

68%

Thomas Dale

142-69-3

67%

Powhatan

139-69-3

66%

Hermitage

138-74-2

64%

Lee-Davis

122-87-1

58%

Monacan

99-73-4

57%
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}