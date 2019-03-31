Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-31 19:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Richmond Region Report - March Closeout!

Danny Lewis • VirginiaPreps.com
@CRF4Dan
Staff Writer
2017 marks my fifth year covering the Richmond Region for VirginiaPreps. Prior to coming on board as a staff writer, I was a longtime contributor and fan of the site since 2001.

As we closeout March and look forward to April, a month of recruiting, camps, junior days and 7x7's we look back at the last two weeks of March. It has been a busy two weeks with schedule news pert...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}