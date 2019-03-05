Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-05 12:10:37 -0600') }} football Edit

Richmond Region Report - March 5th, 2019 Edition!

Danny Lewis • VirginiaPreps.com
@CRF4Dan
Staff Writer
2017 marks my fifth year covering the Richmond Region for VirginiaPreps. Prior to coming on board as a staff writer, I was a longtime contributor and fan of the site since 2001.

What a week it has been for the region. Although for the past week or so it has been what is termed, "the dead period" for the players, there is rarely a week that goes by where there is not news b...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}