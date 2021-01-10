 VirginiaPreps - Richmond Region Report - Jan. 10th, 2021 Edition
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-10 15:39:06 -0600') }} football Edit

Richmond Region Report - Jan. 10th, 2021 Edition

Danny Lewis • VirginiaPreps
Staff Writer
@CRF4Dan
2017 marks my fifth year covering the Richmond Region for VirginiaPreps. Prior to coming on board as a staff writer, I was a longtime contributor and fan of the site since 2001.

Nine days into the new year we have a lot to cover within the spectrum that is high school football. Of course all eyes are on February currently as players, coaches, fans and the media gear up for a hopeful Spring football season.

Aside from getting a step closer to a hopeful season we saw a ton of recruiting activity in the last week, not so much the week before.

Springer Spirit 2 is still available for purchase.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch put out an All-Decade team.

So much to discuss so let's dive in.

News Nuggets

The Richmond Times-Dispatch put out an All-Decade team featuring a first, second and third team. Take a look, did they nail it or do you feel they missed on some players?

Attention coaches... be on the lookout for surveys from Matt Hatfield in your inbox before long as we begin to prepare for previews of the 6-game season ahead.

This coming up weekend is the EAT Combine held at the River City Sportsplex.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}