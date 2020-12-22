VirginiaPreps - Richmond Region Report - Dec. 22nd, 2020 Edition

Richmond Region Report - Dec. 22nd, 2020 Edition
Commitments and offers, that was the theme of this week in the Richmond Region as the early signing period for football players got underway, Of course all week long we saw offers handed out to several plays within the area.
So let's get you caught up on all that you missed.
Early Signing Day
No surprises as the players who had made their commitments known early on signed on the dotted line as they take another step towards playing on Saturdays.
Virginia Tech landed two big time players from the 804 in Thomas Jefferson's Jaylen Jones and Highland Springs Jabari Parker. Both soon-to-be Hokies had big junior seasons in 2019. Jaylen, a 2019 All-State receiver for TJ helped lead the Vikings to their first ever region title. Jabari of course a member of the Springers, a member of the team that etched out the longest win streak in the region.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news