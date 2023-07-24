So about those changes for this coming season? Well we know the above 14 programs are staying put but there is change afoot with seven schools switching classes.

In fact, of the 34 schools in the region that I cover on an annual basis, only 14 have remained in the same class and it would have been more but some are changing classes for the first time in 10 years.

When the 2023 season comes over the horizon next month the landscape will look similar but yet different. It is that time in the calendar, that sequence in the lifespan of the VHSL when changes are to be made. Aside from being in contention for a state title, that (change) is the other constant we have come to know over the last 10 years.

Would you believe it has been 10 years since that seismic shift that altered the complexion of not just high school football but the entire state when it comes to athletics. That shakeup has proved fruitful for the region with 6 programs playing in a total of 15 state title games and coming away with 13 titles.

In all honesty classes mean very little until it comes to playoff time. A change in class does not impact your schedule although some will schedule out-of-district opponents similar in class. So how do these changes impact these 7 schools for better or for worse?

Highland Springs is the defending Class 5 champion but now they move up to Class 6, Region A where the playoff road is tougher. Just to win the region the Springers could face any number of teams such as Thomas Dale, Manchester, Oscar Smith and Western Branch. The Bruins are the defending Region 6A champion and should the Springers make it out, they would likely be facing Freedom, the defending Class 6 champion in the state semis. All of this is not to say the Springers cannot make it back-to-back state titles but the road in 2023 has more obstacles than Region 5C had.

In year three and four of the Perry Jones era at Glen Allen, the Jags have made the playoffs back-to-back. Last season in fact the Jags sprung an upset of Midlothian reaching the second round of the playoffs. Just as the program is taking off under Coach Jones they move to a tough as nails region in 6A. Glen Allen will continue to play the role of underdog in 2023 should they make the playoffs.

A move to Region 6A is the last thing the Deep Run Wildcats needed at this time. In back-to-back seasons the Wildcats have just one win. If year three is to be the charm for the Wildcats, the playoff road could not be any tougher.

The same could be said for Meadowbrook. A once proud program that has fallen on hard times over the last five seasons and a revolving door of coaches. Former Monarch Coach Billy Rudd will look to resurrect this program and if they do make the playoffs they will be a gross underdog. This move to Class 6 could not have come at a worse time.

Matoaca on the other hand was assigned Class 4 but appealed to move to Class 5 and was granted that request. They are now in a wide open Region 5C that is absent Highland Springs & Varina who have won the last eight region titles. LC Bird who won the first two is still there and expected to vie for the title along with Douglas Freeman, Hermitage and don't count out Louisa. Matoaca is a talented team and I expect the Warriors to be a dark horse for the region title.

James River could be a dark horse themselves. The Rapids move to Class 5 for the first time ever and it comes at the right time. The Rapids made the playoffs several times in Class 6 but only once or twice did they ever make any real noise. In a wide open Region 5C with a young but experienced team, the Rapids could be one of those teams we are talking about coming November as a threat to win the region.

Thomas Jefferson is the last team on the move returning to Class 3 where they resided from 2013 to 2018. During that 6 year span the Vikings reached the playoffs four times reaching the second round in 2017 and 2018. They are now back in Region 3B where they will face teams like state semifinalist Brentsville, Class 4 state runner-up Kettle Run, perennial contender Goochland. If they were to reach the state semifinals like they did in 2019 in Class 2 then you are looking at opponents such as Hopewell, Lafayette, Lake Taylor and York The Vikings did not have it easy in Class 2 and Class 3 won't be any easier but TJ is always fighting and I have no doubt they will be fighting come November.