When you think seasonal turnover you think coaches, you think changes within classes or regions, you do not really think schedule but you do this year. In fact, 24 of the 34 teams I cover within the Richmond Region swapped an opponent for the 2023 season.
That is why I am more intrigued than ever by the schedule. Just looking at the schedule there are so many intriguing matchups but as the season unfolds we know some games will lose their luster. That said, how can you not be excited for what is to come.
Let's give you a glimpse of that.
Outer State
3 teams from the Richmond (Central) Region are playing teams from outside the state and 2 of those teams are playing two teams from out of state.
Highland Springs will go to Florida to face the team Coach Johnson played for in Miramar. Later in the season the Springers host Potomac of Maryland.
Armstrong has two games in Washington DC facing McKinley Tech in August and returning to DC in October to play Friendship Collegiate Academy.
In less than a month Dinwiddie will make their longest road trip in program history when they go to Ohio to face Glenville who like the Generals, won it all last season.
It's Been A While... Like Last Century!
