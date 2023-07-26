When you think seasonal turnover you think coaches, you think changes within classes or regions, you do not really think schedule but you do this year. In fact, 24 of the 34 teams I cover within the Richmond Region swapped an opponent for the 2023 season.

That is why I am more intrigued than ever by the schedule. Just looking at the schedule there are so many intriguing matchups but as the season unfolds we know some games will lose their luster. That said, how can you not be excited for what is to come.

Let's give you a glimpse of that.