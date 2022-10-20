2017 marks my fifth year covering the Richmond Region for VirginiaPreps. Prior to coming on board as a staff writer, I was a longtime contributor and fan of the site since 2001.
Three days of football are upon us and Week 9 has no shortage of meaningful games.
From the GOTW featuring Region 4B teams vying for seeding and home game in playoffs to a Dominion District battle between Skyhawks & Indians to history potentially being made on Saturday. That's just the eye-poppers.
What about all the other games? Games with teams fighting to make the playoffs, teams fighting for a winning record?
There is much to play for in Week 9 unless you are Highland Springs, the most dangerous team in the region who is on a bye before they head into the most important weeks of their schedule.
Week 9 is upon us and the season is getting really good so let's talk about it.
Game of the Week: Patrick Henry (5-2) at #7 Hanover (5-2)
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.