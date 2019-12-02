Richmond Region Finals Rundown!
Well that's a wrap on the regional portion of our season... Region finals are done... We had 7 teams enter the final week and we now have 4 playing this coming weekend. 4 teams who need just 1 win ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news