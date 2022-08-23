Richmond Region 2022 Preview

Did You Miss It?

Did you miss it? Looking at the weather forecast a week out... will it rain, will it be clear? Will it be hot, will it be cold? Season starts in shorts and ends with us bundled up in December. Miss the smell emanating from the concession stands... be it Chic-Fil-A, funnel cakes, fries, good old classic hot dog... the smell no matter what it might be is enticing. The families, the friends, the students waiting to get into the gate for a game... the roar of the anticipation can be as loud as the band inside. The band... no matter who it is, you hear that band and you feel it in your body, the anticipation. The players on the field, warming up, music blaring in the background, confidence building... dancing to the music, feeding off the energy. The mystique of the stadium... wherever you go, whoever you are there to root for... you think of the game to come, the games that have been played. Familiar faces dot the stadium... media, coaches, players, fans, neighbors... they are a staple of the program and it wouldn't be football season without them. Cheerleaders and student sections a like, revving up the crowd... Refs taking the field... The teams at opposite end zones, ready to storm the field... bouncing, jawing, inspiring, getting jacked up for four quarters... Did you miss it? Did you miss football? I know I did and in a couple of days it is back in the 804.

Last Team Standing In 2021...

Remember that day at Liberty University in December? That was the day one of the most successful programs in the state, not just region won that elusive state title. It capped off an incredible season for the Varina Blue Devils. The Blue Devils... Played a total of just 14 games as the Blue Devil Bowl versus Hopewell was cancelled due to Covid. Shutout Glen Allen and Armstrong. Pulled off a comeback win against Hermitage. Lost by one point in their only loss of the season to Patrick Henry. Won by one point against their rival Highland Springs Survived overtime against Powhatan. Avenged their only loss to Patrick Henry by 2 points to advance to state semifinals. Scored in the last minute to beat Kings Fork in the state semifinals. Intercepted a Broad Run pass late in the game to seal the Class 4 state title. So many stories from a magical season for the Blue Devils but believe it or not that seven months ago and a new season is staring us in the eye.

Coaching Changes

As we enter the 2022 season, you will find three new coaches on the sidelines this fall. Josh Wild becomes only the second head football coach at Cosby, coming to the Titans program from Park View in Sterling. Wild led the Patriots for 5 seasons leaving with a mark of 4-32. He is tasked with turning around a program that has not posted a winning season since 2015. I had the luxury of talking with Coach Wild not long after he was hired, you can read more about him here... Coach Fred Stoots takes over at Matoaca after the most successful season since 2006. Stoots who takes over for Coach Jay Parker takes on the job of maintaining the progress made last season after some key departures to graduation. I spoke with Coach Stoots about his new role with the Warriors program not long have his hire... Then there is Coach Shane Reynolds who comes to Mechanicsville from LC Bird where he was the offensive coordinator under Coach Troy Taylor. Coach Reynold returns home... sort of... he was never a Mustang but rather a Confederate from the days of Lee-Davis. The Mustangs in their first two seasons are just 2-13. Coach Timothy Jean-Pierre at Hermitage and Coach Josef Harrison at Thomas Jefferson saw their interim tags removed this off-season following the results of 2021.

Questions To Be Answered...

1) Can Varina repeat? 2) Who else can win it all in 2022? 3) Is this the year Meadowbrook ends their losing streak? 4) Can JR Tucker make it back-to-back playoff appearances? 5) Is this the year LC Bird returns to a regional contender?

Numbers Game

On average in Region 5C there is a turnover of 3 teams in the playoffs. There are 11 teams in Region 5C and 8 make the playoffs. There are 5 teams in the region who have 6 or more straight losing seasons... George Wythe has had 18 straight beginning in 2004. Colonial Heights has had 16 straight beginning in 2006. Meadowbrook has had 8 straight beginning in 2014. Armstrong has had 6 straight beginning in 2015. Cosby has had 6 straight beginning in 2016. 3 Coaching changes this off-season is the fewest since 2011 when there were no coaching changes. Only 6 coaches have been in the region 10+ years... Hall at Manchester (23), Mills at Dinwiddie (17), Johnson at Highland Springs (14), Irby at Hopewell (12), Tucker at Thomas Dale (12) and Scott at Petersburg (10). Yes, 4 of the most tenured coaches in the region come from the Central District. Matoaca, Hermitage, Henrico and Huguenot are the only teams in the region to have played in a state championship game but not win. Thomas Dale, Hopewell, Highland Springs and Manchester are the only teams to have made the playoffs every season since the realignment of 2013. Hopewell has the longest playoff streak making the playoffs every season since 2012. From 1971 to 2012 (42 seasons) the Central/Richmond Region won 8 state titles and since 2013 (9 seasons) the region has won 12 state titles.

Strength of Schedule

With any sports at any level, one of the things that is often talked about is strength of schedule... Who has the toughest schedule? Who has the easiest schedule? We are here to answer that question... for now anyway. We get the real answers when the teams take the field at the end of August and they settle it mano a mano. There were several factors involved in determing the easiest and toughest schedules... amount of road games, amount of playoff teams from last season on their schedule, amount of winning teams on their schedule, opponents combined record from last season, strength of victory in last years games. So let's talk about schedules... The George Wythe Bulldogs are scheduled to have 9 road games, by far the most in the region. The team with the fewest road games would be Mills Godwin, Douglas Freeman, Hermitage and LC Bird with 3 road games. The Glen Allen Jaguars must face 8 playoff teams from last season whereas Matoaca faces only three playoff teams from 2021. In terms of facing winning teams... Thomas Jefferson must only face two teams who made the playoffs last season meanwhile Prince George and Henrico must face 7 teams with winning records from last season. Highland Springs has the toughest schedule when you take the combined record of their opponents last season, 75-42. On the other hand Thomas Jefferson has the easiest schedule with their opponents a combined 30-64 last Fall.

JR Tucker Tigers new helmet, courtesy of @JRT_Football (Twitter)

Top 5 Easiest Schedules #1 - JR Tucker. 9.6 Rating - With 5 road games, facing 5 playoff teams from last season in addition to 5 playoff tams from last season, the Tigers have one of the easier roads to hoe. The Tigers opponents this Fall were a combined 44-60 last season and the teams they beat last season were a combined 4-35! #2 - Thomas Jefferson, 9.0 Rating - Ignoring the fact that TJ has 7 road games, the Vikings face only 4 playoff teams and 2 teams with winning records from last season. The Vikings opponents were a combined 30-64 in the Fall and the teams they beat last season were a combined 19-45. #3 - George Wythe, 8.8 Rating - The Bulldogs must go on the road 9 times, face 5 playoff teams from last season plus 4 teams with winning records. Their opponents in the Fall were a combined 46-56. #4 - Powhatan, 8.6 Rating - The Indians go on the road five times this season and face 5 playoff teams from last season. The Indians only face 4 teams with winning records but their opponents from last season were a combined 42-58. The teams they did beat last season were a combined 21-45. #5 - Matoaca, 8.2 Rating - The Warriors go on the road five times this season but only face 3 playoff teams. The Warriors also only face 3 teams who had a winning record in the Fall. Matoaca's opponents were a combined 41-56 last season and the teams they did beat were a combined 34-52.





Glen Allen might just have the toughest schedule of anyone this season in the region.

Top 5 Toughest Schedules #1 - Glen Allen , 2.2 Rating - The Jaguars are on the road for 6 games this season for starters. The most difficult part of their schedule is the fact that they must face 8 teams who made the playoffs last season as well as 6 teams with winning records. Glen Allen's opponents went 69-43 last season which is the third most difficult schedule in the area. #2 - Highland Springs, 2.6 Rating - No surprise that the Springers make this list. Facing 7 teams who made the playoffs last season is a start. They are on the road for 5 games and they face 6 teams who had a winning record last Fall. The Springers opponents were a combined 75-42 last season giving the #1 toughest schedule based on last years results. #3 - Prince George, 3.6 Rating - Why are the Royals on this list? They face 7 teams who posted winning records last season... the most anyone faces in the region. The Royals also face 7 playoff teams from the Fall and go on the road 6 times! This years opponents combined for 67-40 mark last season, the second toughest only to Highland Springs. #4 - Varina, 4.2 Rating - Well if the Blue Devils are going to repeat this year as Class 4 state champions, it won't be easy. The Blue Devils are on the road for give games, face 5 teams with winning records and made the playoffs last Fall. Their opponents this season were a combined 58-52 last season and their strength of victory last season was second best in the region. #5 - Huguenot, 4.6 Rating - The Falcons magic number appears to be six. Huguenot has 6 road games, faces 6 teams with a winning record in 2021 and 6 teams who made the playoffs. Their opponents this season were a combined 53-50 in the Fall.

Varina finished #1 last season and that is where they start in 2022.