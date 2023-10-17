This week had a little bit of everything in the old Central Region and as a result of that we have a mixed bag of great performances.
We saw players get it done on both sides of the ball, we saw players with INT's to end games We had menacing defensive prowess, players delivering when their team needed them the most. Coaches making a big difference and teams surprising us as they often do.
It was just another week around the region but but a different week of standup play around the region. Check it out for yourself.
Impact Gamers
North of the River - Anthony Allen, Jr. of Armstrong brought an end to the losing skid of the Wildcats in more than one way. Allen connected on 13 of 18 passes for 193 yards while tossing 2 TD's. That was good but what was the big play came on defense with the game on the line and an interception of Brooks Hollins to end the Atlee threat and seal a victory, the 5th of the season for the Wildcats.
South of the River - Mickiel Johnson of Dinwiddie effected the Generals 61-21 game over Petersburg in every way but special teams. Mickiel had a total of 66 yards of offense with 44 of those yards coming in the run game with 2 carries for 44 yards and a touchdown. Mickiel also caught 3 passes for 24 yards scoring 2 TD's as well there. That's 3 TD's on offense but Mickiel's night would not be complete without a touchdown on defense on an 83-yard pick-six. Quite a night for this young man.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.