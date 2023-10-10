North of the River - Sherwood Washington of Varina

There are very few times in my now 11 seasons covering the region where I have referenced a player recording 6 sacks. Sherwood Washington, the senior defensive end for the Blue Devils did just that against Glen Allen, getting to QB Nana Utsey six times. Sherwood added 6 tackles or well but those six sacks were huge in this matchup as it dictated the level of success the Jags could muster on offense.





South of the River - Patrick Scott of Hopewell

Patrick has made plays time and time against as a Blue Devil... on defense. This week, he let his athleticism shine as he filled in with the Blue Devils dealing with some injuries. Patrick had 9 tackles and 2 sacks against the Wave but his 3 rushing TD's on 169 yards and 22 carries might be more impressive considering he doesn't play the running back position often. On top of that, he also filled in as kicker. He did a little bit of everything in this game minus coaching, maybe that comes next week, lol!