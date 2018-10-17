3 weeks are all that remains of the regular season... As Autumn is in full bloom with temps dropping, the temperature on the field is cranking up with players stepping up and delivering awesome performances. For some it is about doing all you can to help your team makes the playoffs... For some it is about helping your team have a strong finish... For some it is just about making the best most of the time they have left playing under those Friday night lights... This week however some games were played under Friday and Monday night lights while some were played under the light of the sun on Saturday. No matter what kind of light was shining, these young men shined on the field.

Special Team Gamers

Michael Harris and Gage Simmons did their part on special teams to help their Matoaca Warriors claim their first win of the season. For Michael, that consisted of hitting all five PAT's on this night and booting a 25-yard field goal. For Gage, that included an 85-yard return on the opening kickoff! With that kind of opening and that kind of consistent play on special teams, these two helped in securing the Warriors first win of the season. Tre' Clark of Manchester had a big pretty big return of his own on took night against the Lancers biggest rival, Bird! Tre' has been making plays all season in the return game and it was no different here. Tre' took a punt and raced 94 yards for a a touchdown... This young man just keeps making plays and scoring TD's!

Defensive Gamers

Adam Hall just makes play for the Knights of Thomas Dale and it was no different against a Petersburg team that gave the Knights a game. In a 28-24 win over Petersburg, Adam came away with 11 tackles against the Wave and 2 sacks on quarterback Meziah Scott! Hall has been a force on defense for the last couple of years now and this season is no different. Adam has a teammate on the defensive line of the Knights, Darius Starling and Darius had himself a banner night against the Wave as well. Darius recorded 6 tackles against the Wave and got Meziah Scott twice himself. Darius also forced two fumbles and returned a fumble for a touchdown. It was quite the night for this young man. Shackoy Fearon or Rampage as some know him created some issues for Deep Run on Monday night even if the Vikings were on the losing end. In this contest Shackoy put together a solid game with 8 tackles on the Wildcats including sacking quarterback Bo Kite once! Shackoy is part of a strong defense despite what the score of the game shows.

Receiving Gamers

Collin Harding of Manchester had his best game of the season on Friday night in a big for the Lancers over previously undefeated and rival LC Bird. In this contest, Collin hooked up with Brendon Clark as he has so many times in the past 5 times for 105 yards and 2 touchdowns! Collin's 105 yards is the second most receiving yards in the region this week. The most receiving yards in the region on this night belonged to Alex Oliver of Atlee who averaged 30 yards per catch against rival Lee-Davis. On Saturday morning Oliver spoiled the Confederates homecoming with 4 catches for 120 yards and scored twice in the process. Oliver has been one of Tyler Warren's biggest targets this season and he just keeps coming through for the Raiders. Monday night the Henrico Warriors found themselves without Jahad Carter. The Warriors found themselves tied with the Blue Devils and needed a big play. Jones surveyed the field and saw Justin Goode and fired away. Goode caught the ball, took it 76 yards for a touchdown... a touchdown that put the Warriors on top to stay... Goode was good on this night.

Run Gamers

On Friday night one young man rushed for over 200 yards and that young man was Tucker Bratton of Atlee. Tucker had 209 yards rushing against rival Lee-Davis in a 42-21 win. He did this on just six carries for an average of 34.8 yards per carry. In the process of amassing such yards on the ground, he scored twice! Tucker ran wild on the Raiders on this day. Tucker might have had the most yards but the most touchdowns in the ground game came from Hanover's Eric Rankin. Against fellow Hanover rival Patrick Henry, this sophomore running back amassed 138 yards on the ground touching the ball 31 times... Fed the ball a lot, Rankin scored three touchdowns for the Hawks in a game they won by just two points! Rankin proves he's more than capable of carrying the load for the Hawks. Chris Tyree seems to make plays week after week and it was no different this past Friday against Petersburg. On this night Chris was fed the ball 25 times and rushed for 173 yards in the process. An average of 6.9 yards per carry, Chris cashed in on two touchdowns to help lead the Knights past the Wave in a Central District cclash.

Chris Tyree of Thomas Dale Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Passing Gamers

Brendon Clark of Manchester Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com

Brendon Clark of Manchester threw for nearly 200 yards against the Lancers bitter rival, LC Bird Friday night. Clark amassed 196 yards through the air completing 12 of his 20 passes. Clark also threw three touchdowns among two different players as this Notre Dame bound quarterback continues to shine in his senior season. Bo Kite of Deep Run is coming into his own as the season progresses at Deep Run. This sophomore QB had perhaps his best game of the season completing 8 of his 10 passes for 179 yards passing! Out of those 8 completions, 3 went for touchdowns as Bo helped lead the Wildcats to a victory and back into the playoff picture in Region 5B. The most touchdowns in the region over the weekend belongs to one young man and one young man alone... Hopewell quarterback Daniel Grier. Grier who has gotten better week after week at the position for the Blue Devils threw 4 touchdowns in a 42-0 win over Prince George. On his way to 4 touchdowns, Grier completed 10 of 21 passes for 141 yards as the Blue Devils just keep rolling.

Impact Gamers

Jalon Jones of Henrico Nick Lucero/Rivals.com