3 days of football, 15 games and 29 of our Central Region teams in action equals a lot of players, a lot plays and some top notch performances. You be the judge.

Impact Gamers

North of the River - Peyton Seelmann of Hanover was a man possessed on both sides of the ball for the Hawks in adverse conditions, coming off their first loss of the season. At linebacker Seelmann got to the Raiders with 11 tackles, when he wasn't punishing them on defense he was trucking 194 yards on 29 carries and scoring 2 TD's to lead the Hawks to a victory over their rival.

South of the River - Disaiah McDaniel of Meadowbrook had his best game yet and turned in quite the performance with his play at quarterback, running back and linebacker. At linebacker McDaniel had 3.5 tackles against the Wave, he was more impactful on the offense, however. Disaiah rushed for 119 yards on 14 carries scoring twice in the Monarchs 18-13 win over Petersburg. McDaniel also played at QB on this night completing 7 of 16 passes for 58 yards and a touchdown. Quite a nice for this young man.

Defensive Gamers

North of the River - Brady Blanchard of Douglas Freeman was the star on defense on this night against the Deep Run Wildcats. The junior defensive end got to the Deep Run QB with 2 sacks and tacked on 5 tackles on top of that on a defense that held the Wildcats to 7 points.

South of the River - Devin Anderson of Meadowbrook was menacing on defense for the Monarchs versus the Wave as the two teams began their Central District slates. The senior linebacker got after the Wave with 6.5 tackles plus 2 sacks on the Wave's Stanley Green. Devin has been one of the standouts on defense for the Monarchs this season.

Offensive Gamers

North of the River - Earlonte Winston of Hermitage stepped up in a big game and delivered for the Hermitage Panthers. Against an undefeated Mills Godwin squad, Earlonte put the Panthers on his back and carried them to victory behind 2 TD's out of 24 carries and 159 yards on the ground.

South of the River - Michael Dabney, Jr. of Huguenot has been saddled with injuries keeping him away from the game he loves but Monday night he turned it on. Speed coupled with instinctual moves saw Michael rush for 231 yards on 24 carries and scoring 2 TD's in the second half to spur the Falcons to victory and remain undefeated.

Special Teams Gamers

North of the River - Avery Curtis of Patrick Henry made a splash early in this one with an 85-yard kick-off return for a touchdown. That quick the Patriots who had struggled to score since the Louisa game had a score on the board. It was on from there in the annual Tomato Bowl and Avery Curtis played a big role in it.

South of the River - Jackson Van Meter of Dinwiddie has been clutch and consistent going on two years now and Thursday night it was no different. The senior kicker connected on 6 of 6 PAT's in his Generals third win of the season, a win over a at that time undefeated Hopewell team.

Coaches of the Week

North of the River - Brice Fritts of JR Tucker locked up his first win as head coach of the JR Tucker Tigers this week when they topped a John Marshall team 37-16. Brice will tell you this win belongs to the team, not him but that be said, this breakthrough is worthy of coach of the week.

South of the River - Charles Scott of Huguenot guided the Falcons to a win Monday night over Powhatan. In this conquest the Huguenot Falcons are 3-0 for the first time since the 2000 season. Coach Scott talked about a change at Huguenot before the season began and he is making good on that.

Team of the Week

North of the River - Lets give it up for the Patrick Henry Patriots who came into the annual Tomato Bowl 0-4 but in this age old rivalry game, the Patriots came out victorious. The Patriots wasted little time scoring with an Avery Curtis kick-off return to the house and would add 3 more touchdowns before the night was over. The Patriots brought a halt to their winless streak over rival Mechanicsville.

South of the River - Last season it appeared easy for the Dinwiddie Generals but this season has brought challenges unlike last season. The Generals despite two losses do not fold it in, do not quit... they just come right back and do what they do best, win. A week after losing their second game of the season, to Maury, the Generals bounced back with a win over Central District foe and undefeated Hopewell with another dominating performance from Harry Dalton and a defense that is beginning to turn a page. The best this season for Dinwiddie might be yet to come.