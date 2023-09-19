North of the River - Cullen Burch of Deep Run might not have to buy lunch anytime soon around the halls of Deep Run after the weekend he had. With less than a minute to go versus Meadowbrook Cullen caught a pass from Trey Gauch and proceeded 38 yards to tag the end zone and with the ensuing PAT they had a lead but it wasn't over yet. It wouldn't be over till he intercepted the Monarchs to preserve the victory and on defense overall he had 6 tackles. Quite a memorable night for this young man.



