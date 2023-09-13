News More News
Richmond Gamers of Week 4

Matoaca's Dillon Newton-Short shined with three touchdown receptions as the Warriors beat Henrico 39-22
Matoaca's Dillon Newton-Short shined with three touchdown receptions as the Warriors beat Henrico 39-22 (Submitted Photo)
Danny Lewis • VirginiaPreps
Staff Writer
@CRF4Dan
In addition to being a fan of HSFB, I have been a contributor to VirginiaPreps since 2001, covering the football scene since 2013 as a staff writer. Co-author of Springer Spirit 2.
Another week in the books in the 804. Who stood out to you?

So many storylines from 3 days of football but who created those storylines? Who had the biggest games of the week? We take a look at some of the players that delivered for their teams.

Impact Gamer of the Week

North of the River - Malik Porter, Thomas Jefferson

Every team seems to have that Swiss Army Knife player... that guy that effects a game in a variety of ways. Monday night that player was Malik Porter, a sophomore cornerback/wide receiver who made play after play after play... Defense? How about 4 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery in the end zone. Special teams? How about a 54-yard punt return for a touchdown. Offense? How about a 19-yard touchdown catch? Quite a night for the sophomore.


South of the River - Jason Wright, Huguenot

It's not everyday that a player throws 7 touchdowns in a game in the 804. In fact it never happened until Monday night on Forest Hill Avenue. Jason Wright accomplished this feat in his first game with the Falcons after transferring from Manchester. 7 TD's through the air, 266 yards in doing so while completing 11 of his 14 passes. If that were not enough he tacked on two touchdowns by way of the ground game for 66 yards. Jason was electric to say the very least.


{{ article.author_name }}