North of the River - Malik Porter, Thomas Jefferson

Every team seems to have that Swiss Army Knife player... that guy that effects a game in a variety of ways. Monday night that player was Malik Porter, a sophomore cornerback/wide receiver who made play after play after play... Defense? How about 4 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery in the end zone. Special teams? How about a 54-yard punt return for a touchdown. Offense? How about a 19-yard touchdown catch? Quite a night for the sophomore.





South of the River - Jason Wright, Huguenot

It's not everyday that a player throws 7 touchdowns in a game in the 804. In fact it never happened until Monday night on Forest Hill Avenue. Jason Wright accomplished this feat in his first game with the Falcons after transferring from Manchester. 7 TD's through the air, 266 yards in doing so while completing 11 of his 14 passes. If that were not enough he tacked on two touchdowns by way of the ground game for 66 yards. Jason was electric to say the very least.



