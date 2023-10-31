North of the River - Khristian Martin of Highland Springs

There might be no player in the region that had a bigger impact on a single game than QB Khristian Martin of Highlands. He overcame a questionable early turnover to complete 10 of 19 passes for 94 yards including 2 second half touchdowns. The latter touchdown the game winner on a methodical drive that drained time off the clock and saw Khristian Martin carrying much of the load in the ground game where he rushed for 72 yards on 11 carries.