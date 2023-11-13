In addition to being a fan of HSFB, I have been a contributor to VirginiaPreps since 2001, covering the football scene since 2013 as a staff writer. Co-author of Springer Spirit 2.
The lights of Thursday and Friday nights shine a bit brighter when the calendar turns to the playoffs. If you don't think so, just check out some of the performances the regional quarterfinals gave us.
Allen was masterful Friday night down at Virginia State where the Wildcats hosted William Monroe. In that contest, Allen completed 11 of 13 passes for 216 yards and 2 touchdowns. Allen also added a touchdown on the ground where he rushed for 56 yards on 3 carries. Allen had a big hand in helping the Wildcats to their first ever playoff win in program history!
South of the River - Cam Hunt of Hopewell
Cam has been one of the key pieces to their success in 2023. When the lights were turned on for the biggest game of the season yet, Cam delivered. Cam dialed up 137 yards on the ground on 19 carries and found the end zone three times to the detriment of the Mighty Bookers. If his offensive prowess were not enough he got after their offense with 8 tackles and a sack. Cam made his presence felt for sure with his play.
