The playoffs are here in the RVA...

22 out of the 34 teams we cover in the Richmond Region made the playoffs.

3 teams playing tonight have never won a playoff game... is this the year for Armstrong & Colonial Heights? Can Prince George pull off the ultimate upset in playoff history?

When we enter the season we thought we could have multiple state champions hail from our region... Can TJ rebound from 3 straight losses and regain championship contender status? Is Hopewell peaking at the right time? Can Dinwiddie or Varina make it back-to-back state titles in Class 4? Highland Springs has the pedal to the metal but will it be a smooth ride? Can the Knights rebound from last week? So much intrigue and the puzzle begins to be unraveled tonight!

22 teams... 14 games... will 14 survive to play next week or will we end up with just 8 playing next week?

:Lot to preview so let's get down to it.