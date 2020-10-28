VirginiaPreps - Retired Eastern View Field Hockey Coach Allen Receives VHSL's Top Honor

Retired Eastern View Field Hockey Coach Allen Receives VHSL's Top Honor
Former Eastern View field hockey coach Peggy Allen has been retired for almost a year now, but you wouldn't know it by looking at the list of accolades she's received during that time.
Allen made the decision to retire almost immediately after leading the Cyclones to the Class 4 state championship last November. It was the first state title in both her storied career and the short—but accomplished—history of the program.
A month later, Allen was voted Class 4 state coach of the year by her peers—another first for her.
Then in February, with word of Allen's retirement having made the rounds both throughout Culpeper County and the Virginia high school field hockey community, the Eastern View administration presented her with a commemorative plaque for her 40 years coaching the sport between both of the county's schools.
However, perhaps the biggest individual honor Allen has ever received came on Wednesday, when she learned that the Virginia High School League had selected her as its 2019-20 state field hockey coach of the year for all classifications.
Allen was presented with the award by Cyclones athletic director Mark Settle during a surprise ceremony in his office Wednesday afternoon.
"I thought I was coming in to help [Settle] with interviews for vacant coaching spots," a surprised Allen remarked. "It was quite a surprise to receive an award instead, especially one of this caliber."
At the conclusion of every school year, the VHSL votes on who it believes was the top coach in each of the 27 sports it offers. The league has a total of 308 member schools that are currently divided into six classifications based on enrollment size. While not all of those schools have field hockey programs, the vast majority of them do.
The enormity of her selection was not lost on Allen.
"I'm just shocked, because I know the caliber of coaches we have across the state," she said. "There are several great teachers of the game in the [Fredericksburg] area alone, so for the [VHSL] to pick me means a lot."
Settle, who hired Allen to be Eastern View's first-ever field hockey coach shortly after he got the job as its first AD back in 2008, said she is the only Cyclones coach to ever receive such an honor.
"I had to joke with her a little bit, so I told her when I presented the [award] to her that her retirement parade has got to stop at some point," Settle remarked. "She's won other awards over the years obviously, but this one was enormous and absolutely well-deserved."
Allen's "retirement parade" may go on for a little while longer. As Virginia's state coach of the year, her name has been submitted to the National Federation of State High School Associations (or NFHS for short), where she'll be put into the running for national coach of the year accolades.
Allen's daughter and former assistant coach Marianne Bretschneider, as well as new head coach Liz Schumacher, were both in attendance when Settle broke the news to her.
"I'm just really happy for her getting the recognition she so richly deserves," Bretschneider said. "She's done so much for the sport during her career, investing so much time, energy and effort into building successful programs."
Schumacher, who served as both Eastern View's junior varsity coach and a varsity assistant under Allen prior to succeeding her, echoed Bretschneider's sentiments in regard to the dedication and Allen has displayed over the years.
"A lot of people don't realize how much goes into coaching," she said. "It's not just about the hours Peggy put in on the field, but the countless ones she logged off it as a mentor, leader, role model, friend and teacher for both her kids and assistant coaches.
"I'm so proud and happy for her, and I'm certainly grateful that I got to be a small part of some of what she accomplished," Schumacher added.
Allen began her coaching career at Culpeper High in 1979, serving as a volunteer assistant to Blue Devils head coach Anne Boyd. She remained by Boyd’s side for more than a decade, even taking over as interim head coach in 1986 when Boyd needed to step away.
When Boyd departed for good following the 1989 season, Allen took over as Culpeper’s head coach, where she remained until Settle brought her over to build Eastern View's brand-new program from the ground up.
In 31 seasons as a head coach between the two schools, Allen amassed a robust grand total of 350 victories.
Despite those numbers, Allen still chalks all of her success up to the players and assistants she's had over the years.
"The only reason I'm getting this award is also the same reason we won the state championship—because of my staff members and all of the girls who worked so hard," she proclaimed. "I was blessed to be around so may great people, and I'm very grateful for that."