VirginiaPreps - Retired Eastern View Field Hockey Coach Allen Receives VHSL's Top Honor

Former Eastern View field hockey coach Peggy Allen has been retired for almost a year now, but you wouldn't know it by looking at the list of accolades she's received during that time.

Allen made the decision to retire almost immediately after leading the Cyclones to the Class 4 state championship last November. It was the first state title in both her storied career and the short—but accomplished—history of the program.

A month later, Allen was voted Class 4 state coach of the year by her peers—another first for her.

Then in February, with word of Allen's retirement having made the rounds both throughout Culpeper County and the Virginia high school field hockey community, the Eastern View administration presented her with a commemorative plaque for her 40 years coaching the sport between both of the county's schools.

However, perhaps the biggest individual honor Allen has ever received came on Wednesday, when she learned that the Virginia High School League had selected her as its 2019-20 state field hockey coach of the year for all classifications.

Allen was presented with the award by Cyclones athletic director Mark Settle during a surprise ceremony in his office Wednesday afternoon.

"I thought I was coming in to help [Settle] with interviews for vacant coaching spots," a surprised Allen remarked. "It was quite a surprise to receive an award instead, especially one of this caliber."

At the conclusion of every school year, the VHSL votes on who it believes was the top coach in each of the 27 sports it offers. The league has a total of 308 member schools that are currently divided into six classifications based on enrollment size. While not all of those schools have field hockey programs, the vast majority of them do.

The enormity of her selection was not lost on Allen.

"I'm just shocked, because I know the caliber of coaches we have across the state," she said. "There are several great teachers of the game in the [Fredericksburg] area alone, so for the [VHSL] to pick me means a lot."

Settle, who hired Allen to be Eastern View's first-ever field hockey coach shortly after he got the job as its first AD back in 2008, said she is the only Cyclones coach to ever receive such an honor.

"I had to joke with her a little bit, so I told her when I presented the [award] to her that her retirement parade has got to stop at some point," Settle remarked. "She's won other awards over the years obviously, but this one was enormous and absolutely well-deserved."