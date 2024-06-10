“If I was 100 percent before the visit, I am around 125 percent after I came,” Moss told BadgerBlitz.com. “I have basically seen everything I needed to see. Coming here now and seeing the guys what they get to do and the life of a student-athlete, it’s pretty cool.”

While his official visit to Wisconsin last weekend with his parents was unlikely to yield anything drastically new, Moss was steadfast that his visit was a standout.

He has attended home football, basketball, and hockey games. He’s watched practices, and been to campus when school had been in session and during the summer. There’s also the fact that he’s related to one of the program's best running backs.

Fredericksburg (VA) St. Michael 2025 cornerback has been to Madison countless times with his parents. Originally recruited by the former staff, Moss was re-offered by the new one last spring, making him feel confident in his August 2023 commitment.

There aren’t many things about the University of Wisconsin that Remington Moss and his family don’t already know.

Arriving Thursday and saying each day got progressively better, Moss said the visit was a standout because of how his parents interacted with other student-athletes.

“My parents loved it too because they got to talk to other kids who are committed and help recruit to get some more guys on board,” Moss said. “Our class is full of cool people. Everybody comes from different walks of life, but I feel like we all see the same thing with the great locker room, great academics, great team, and great spirit.

“I was talking to (Franklin (TN) Page linebacker) Brenden Anes and his dad. What I told my parents explaining the school is the same thing he was trying to tell them when I first met them. He was giving out the same type of points. I was, like, dang, we’re all like-minded with our decision.”

The cousin of the late Brent Moss, the 1994 Rose Bowl MVP and Big Ten player of the year in 1993 for the Badgers, Moss committed to safeties coach Colin Hitschler over 25 other scholarship offers. With Hitschler departing for Alabama, Moss has been growing his relationship with safeties coach Alex Grinch, who sees the future UW defensive back filling multiple roles.

“I’m not going to lie, I love playing man-to-man,” Moss said. “It’s always challenging. It keeps me on my toes, keep my eyes alert. I feel I have the length, the size, and the prototype to be able to do it. It’s hard to get a catch on me because of my length. Receivers are getting taller nowadays. I like running with taller receivers. I feel that’s my strong suit. I see myself in the scheme being wherever I need to be because I can do it all. I can play that deep post, I can roll down into the flat, and I can guard wide receiver ones.”

Having the goal to start contributing as soon as he gets on campus, Moss had the perfect host in junior Austin Brown, who had played in all 26 games over his first two seasons.

“It’s definitely a goal of mine (to play early),” Moss said. “He didn’t really tell me what it took, but he told me that you got to love it. You got to find your way because it’s going to be hectic. There’s going to be days when you are down and have bad days. You have to find a way to love it. He didn’t talk about playing the first year but he talked about the staff change and how much of a difference Coach Fick and them are making.”

Focused on spending the summer getting “bigger, faster, and stronger,” Moss is taking an online college prep class that will hopefully allow him to be eligible to graduate at semester and enroll for Wisconsin’s 2025 spring practices.

“I just got to keep grinding,” Moss said, “and get my mind right for the season.”