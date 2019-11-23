Deja vu' was in the air Friday night as Varina beat Highland Springs in similar fashion to the win Highland Springs got over Varina just two weeks ago. You might recall in this contest the Springers won 27-20 in part due to four interceptions thrown by QB Bobby Dunn. On Friday night it was not Dunn throwing four picks but rather Jamareeh Jones. Eerily enough the game was won in much the same fashion. In their first meeting Varina had a chance late, with less than a minute to go but an interception sealed the game. On Friday night after a fourth quarter rally the Springers got the ball back with enough time to make something happen when they too through an interception. All night long the Blue Devils looked like the more aggressive, hungry team. The defense was hard hitting and flying to the Springers on every snap. The offense was explosive as expected and with the Blue Devils up 27-6 entering the fourth quarter, the outcome seemed inevitable. However... I told folks repeatedly along the sidelines that if anyone can comeback, if there was one team you never count out it is the Springers and a series of events allowed the Springers to climb within a touchdown of tying, a PAT of winning. Barry Hill's fourth interception of the night however was the dagger that put an end to the Springers reign.



1st Quarter Highlights

The first quarter was marked by ball control issues early for both teams. Highland Springs who got the ball first after Varina chose to defer after winning the coin toss fumbled early. Unable to recover Varina got the ball back with great field position at the Springer 30 after a bad snap and punt. Bobby Dunn himself lost the ball on second down and was backed up to the 40 on third down. Unlike Highland Springs however Varina would recover with Bobby Dunn hitting Barry Hill with a 40-yard shot to the end zone. On the Springers second possession of the night Kerry King fumbled the ball costing the Springers 8 yards. The Springers were then plagued by back-to-back penalties pushing them further and further back. QB Jamareeh Jones had the Springers fight back and with a Varina penalty the Springers faced a 3rd & 6 but that is when Jailin Walker got to Jones on the keeper ending the Springer threat. It was not until the Springers third possession before they got their first 1st down of the night. Laquan Veney on 2nd & 8 got 9 yards on the carry to give the Springers that first down. The Springers again was hit with a penalty but between Jones running the ball and a pass to Kerry King the the Springers able to get their second 1st down of the night. Disaster nearly struck when Isiah Paige dropped an interception. Although the interception did not stick it did force the Springers into a punt on 4th & 9.

2nd Quarter Highlights

Going into the second quarter the Blue Devils held just a 6-0 lead and although James Reid, Brysen Ross and Isiah Paige made plays on offense on the first possession of the second quarter, the Blue Devils found themselves punting. To Springers were pinned back at the 19-yard line and got out to the 24 off a Kalii Bradford run but then disaster struck when the ball was fumbled but never hit the ground, just fumbled in the pile with Quenton Baylor coming up with it and returning it 25 yards for the touchdown! The Springers and Blue Devils exchanged 3 & outs and the 3 & out on Varina setup the Springers to block the punt for which they did and get the ball on the Varina 17. Quenton Baylor kept Jamareeh Jones out of the end zone stopping him 3 yards shy. Jones however finished it up to give the Springers their first score of the night. The PAT however would be a fail and thus the score was 12-6 with a little over 3 minutes to go. Varina was not going to let this fly. From their own 38 the Blue Devils marched 62 yards in less than 3 minutes. The Blue Devils faced a 3rd & 11 when Barry Hill was targeted with an 18 yard strike. Quenton Baylor was targeted on the next pass and James Reid thereafter. Bobby Dunn who threw four picks two weeks ago was showing no fear. On the ground however Paige was hit with a loss of 8 yards by Evan Robinson. That brought up a 4th & 10 for the Blue Devils and that is when Dunn came through again hitting Isiah Paige with 20-yard strike. The duo of Dunn & Paige did it again to put the Blue Devils back in the end zone and followed that up with a 2-point conversion with a shot to Barry Hill. The Blue Devils went into the half up 20-6 on the mighty Springers.

3rd Quarter Highlights

Varina got the ball to start the third quarter. It appeared it would be a short possession but it was extended when Bobby Dunn was hit out of bounds on 3rd & 9. The Blue Devils did themselves no favors however after the fact with two costly penalties for which Varina could not recover. The Blue Devils however owned the third quarter. The Blue Devil defense kept up the pressure with a pass breakup by Kenneth Lowery on 2nd & 9 on the Springers 1st possession of the second half. The Springers would be held to a 3& out. The next Springer possession saw the Blue Devils Barry Hill intercept the Springers on the first play. The possession after that on a fourth down play Hill would intercept the Springers yet again! Nothing good came of the Springers third quarter. For Varina however they would add to their lead in between Springer turnovers. Brysen Ross would score on a 28-yard run following the first Hill interception of the third quarter. That made it 27-6 Varina entering the fourth quarter.

4th Quarter

To start the fourth quarter the Blue Devils were punting and Highland Springs was turning the ball over yet again. Hill intercepted the Springers for a third time and did so in what we thought was the end zone. That said the ball was moved out to the 1-yard line putting the Blue Devils in a precarious position. Varina could not get themselves out of the shadows of the end zone and rather than punt and risk a block and score, the Blue Devils ran it back through the end zone for a safety. Smart move when you think about it but it however set off a chain of events that nearly cost the Blue Devils the game. LaQuan Veney had a big return for the Springers setting them up at the Varina 33. The Springers put a few runs together to get the first down and on the next play the Blue Devils were called for a face mask. The Springers had the ball 1st & goal at the 2 and that was all Jones needed! With 7:59 to go the lead had shrunk to 27-14. The Springer swing continued with the defense forcing the Blue Devils to a 3 & out and again the Springers blocked a punt. That set the Springers up in a position to do some damage at the Varina 14. Jamareeh Jones ran for 11 yards on the first play and Jordan Jackson punched it in from 3 yards out! With the PAT and 4:57 to go the 27-6 lead for Varina was now 27-21 and the tension was growing at Chester Fritz stadium. David Laney who has committed to East Carolina broke up a Dunn pass on first down but James Reid busted off a 32-yard run to give the Blue Devils a fresh set of downs. A holding call however setback the Blue Devils 11 yards. The Blue Devils were unable to recover. That would give Highland Springs another crack at potentially tying or winning the game. If anyone could do it, it would be the Springers. Snap of the ball, the pass and INTERCEPTION! The fourth pick from Barry Hill sealed the Springers fate! A reversal of fortune with Highland Springs thriving off a 4-interception game from Bobby Dunn two weeks ago, now the Blue Devils were thriving off of 4 interceptions of the Springers. The Blue Devils would run a couple of plays, take the knee and run out the clock! Varina had slayed Goliath knocking off the 4-time defending state champions and bringing an end to the 40-game win win streak of the Springers!

Blue Devil players, coaches, parents and fans rejoice in their 1st win over Highland Springs since 2012.

Varina 27, Highland Springs 20 - Scoring Summary Time Play Score 8:11(1Q) 40-yard pass from Bobby Dunn to Barry Hill. PAT blocked. 6-0 Varina 7:25(2Q) 25-yard fumble return from Quenton Baylor. PAT blocked. 12-0 Varina 3:19(2Q) 3-yard run from LeQuan Bassett. PAT fail. 12-6 Varina :41(2Q) 10-yard pass from Bobby Dunn to Isiah Paige. 2-point conversion from Bobby Dunn to Barry Hill. 20-6 Varina 3:43(3Q) 28-yard run from Brysen Ross. Kamden Reed PAT. 27-6 Varina 9:24(4Q) Safety 27-8 Varina 7:59(4Q) 2-yard run from Jamareeh Jones. PAT fail. 27-14 Varina 4:57(4Q) 3-yard run from Jordan Jackson. Jayden Alsheskie PAT. 27-21 Varina

Players of the Game

Without a doubt, no question for Varina it is Barry Hill. Hill had two catches for 68 yards scoring on one of those receptions. More importantly however is the fact that Barry Hill intercepted the Springers 4 times! The fourth interception essentially sealed the game for the Blue Devils. For Highland Springs it is a bit more difficult as the defense was gashed for much of the game. Offensively the Springers did not overwhelm by any stretch. Although the score does not indicate so however the defense played better than the offense and for that I give a nod to Damond Harmon who I have with over 6 tackles on the night. The junior will be back next season and expected to do bigger things.

We have not seen the last of Damond Harmon who will return in 2020 to get the Springers back to the top. (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

Extra Points